The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
| +1 702-698-7000
The Cosmopolitan of Las VegasDue to its prime location and sophisticated design, one thing you're guaranteed to get when you stay at The Cosmopolitan is a stellar view. Every room has a balcony — a wonderful vantage point for viewing the city's lights. Though the views are certainly a selling point for The Cosmopolitan, you don't just check into the average hotel room when you stay here. Rooms are spacious with casual seating, a desk, and an incredibly comfortable bed. Every bathroom has a roomy tiled shower and deep sunken tub — also with a stunning view. To complement the resort's edgy, avant-garde feel, a number of visually stunning and thought-provoking coffee table books are scattered throughout the room as well. Open since December 2010, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has quickly become a favorite for those visiting from out of town and locals looking to spice up a few hours of their day. In true to Las Vegas fashion, the property has everything you need and those checking into The Cosmopolitan don't have to leave the property during their stay given the many dining, entertainment, and shopping options on site. But once they walk into their rooms and settle in, they might be tempted just to hunker down in their private oasis.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Cosmopolitan, which debuted in 2010, may be the last, best example of its era. Like the Aria, opened a year before it, the 3,026-room Cosmo is modern Las Vegas design at its best: no kitsch, no themes, design elements that work as art (plenty of art, too), and technological innovations to the limit of what is currently practical. Larger hotels of this kind may be an endangered species, as developers move toward smaller, more personal, hotel-within-a-hotel properties. But for now, the Cosmopolitan remains one of the stars of the Strip. Originally, it was designed as condominiums, which is why the rooms are large, and many have kitchenettes and private terraces. The 100,000-square-foot casino is state-of-the-art, and the three pools include—as every hotel pool on the Strip now must—an adult day club, called Marquee. After dark, the Marquee becomes a nightclub, now ranking as one of the most popular and recognized in the nation. The collection of digital art has included commissions and temporary loans of works by artists such as Tracey Emin, T.J. Wilcox, and Yoko Ono.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
A city unto itself, the 2-year-old twin-high-rise resort casino has 2,995 rooms, suites, and bungalows; more than a dozen restaurants; multiple lounges, bars, and boutiques; and three swimming pools. Indulge in a Red Flower treatment at the Sahra Spa & Hammam. Doubles from $190. (702) 698-7000. Read Bob Guccione Jr.'s Spin the Globe story on Las Vegas. This appeared in the November/December 2012 issue.
Dreamy Accommodations
With all the restaurants and entertainment at the Cosmopolitan, you may feel like there’s no time to sleep. If you don’t check in to one of the resort’s rooms, however, you’ll be missing one of its best features. From the City Rooms and Studios to the Penthouse Suites, all have bold design touches, marble floors, and amenities like Japanese soaking tubs. The Cosmopolitan is the only hotel in the heart of the strip with accommodations that feel like luxe residences that combine indoor and outdoor living with private terraces. As is true of the Cosmopolitan generally, there is nothing standard about any of the guest rooms at the resort and each one feels like your own distinctive Vegas pied-à-terre.
A Place to Relax
With an intuition for what travelers need after a trip to the Strip, you'll find lounge spaces all around The Cosmopolitan designed to allow guests simply to relax. Free from pressure to order a drink or pop coins into a slot machine, you're welcome to sit down, catch up with friends, check-in on your social media accounts, or just take a moment to yourself. On every floor The Cosmopolitan draws travelers in with its sophisticated style and keen cultural sense. On the first floor, look for cushioned seats near the lobby and throughout the casino bars. On the second floor, there is ample seating around the Chandelier Bar. The third floor, which houses the vast majority of The Cosmopolitan's restaurants, has a large open community meeting space with a pool table, table top games, and, you guessed it, comfy seating. In a city where the mantra is, "go, go, go," slowing down can be very welcome respite, indeed.
Cool Pools
The Cosmopolitan’s Boulevard Pool brings big city style to the simple act of taking a dip in the water. With views of the Strip and surrounding lounge chairs and day beds, the pool offers a social scene as hot as the Nevada desert. Musical acts entertain the poolside crowd, while you can also attend a “dive-in movie,” with films projected on the marquee. From the end of November until January 1, the pool is transformed into an ice-skating rink and winter wonderland, but with the arrival of the New Year, it returns to being one of the coolest swimming holes you’ll ever visit. There are also two other pools on the property, the quiet and intimate Bamboo Pool, ideal for escaping the bustle of the Strip, and the Marquee Dayclub Pool.
Pop-Up Surprises
While there are sure bets every time you visit The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas—the Chandelier Bar will always serve delicious cocktails, and people will always be swimming or ice skating at the Boulevard Pool—the resort also keeps visitors on their toes. Pop-up shops and galleries make an appearance at this property on a regular basis so, if your last visit to The Cosmopolitan was a year, six months, or even three months ago, it's time for another visit. At the moment, there is a free-to-the-public Liberace exhibit on display, complete with costumes, a piano, and a car. For awhile, The Cosmopolitan had a pop-up wedding chapel where anyone could celebrate a real or faux wedding. What's more, their art galleries run on a rotation so what was in the third-floor gallery space will likely be renewed when you make it back to The Cosmopolitan for your next visit.
Front Lobby of the Cosmopolitan
Hallway of LCD screens
Loving the Wraparound Terrace Suite
The Cosmopolitan is a little young and brash for my tastes (then again I AM middle-aged and it IS Las Vegas) but it's now my go-to Las Vegas hotel since I've stayed in the swanky Wraparound Terrace Suite. It was only $139/night, however, that was a convention rate and I was upgraded because of my Platinum status. What I loved: - Gigantic entryway - No outside noise - Cool artwork, art books, decor and furnishings (Eileen Grey, Jonathan Adler, etc.) - Massive flat screen tv - Kitchen with 2 freezers, refrigerator, binoculors, wine fridge, etc... - Two extremely large bathrooms, both with beautiful, tiled walk-in showers - High-end bath products - High quality fixtures - Sensitive temperature control - Crazy good views - And -- best of all -- an insanely wide and long terrace that spanned at least 80 feet I was also impressed with the conference/meeting services: (spotless) nice cutlery and embroidered linens, top-notch glassware, prompt service and above-average food. Sane and Serene Las Vegas: http://bit.ly/VpEuDx
Glass Sketching at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
From August 12th through September 13th, 2015, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is as much art studio as it is hotel. P3Studio artist-in-residence and Las Vegas native Brent Sommerhauser teaches guests how to sketch in glass. The process works by layering colored glass powder and glass strings on a canvas of glass tile. Sommerhauser then fires up the kiln and brings the creations to life, documenting them on Instagram for people around the world to see.
Dramatic Dining
If you’re in search of dinner and a show, the Cosmopolitan’s Rose. Rabbit. Lie restaurant delivers both in one space. Tucked deep inside the Cosmopolitan, this modern supper club feels like an insider secret. Once you enter, you’ll find musicians and performers entertaining the diners at this contemporary speakeasy. That daring spirit extends to the food, with dishes including caviar tacos and a lavish chocolate terrarium, a dessert served under a glass dome—order it and you’ll understand why the restaurant won radio station KNPR’s competition for Best Dessert in Vegas. It’s only one of 18 dining options to choose from at the Cosmopolitan. You’ll also find an outpost of the celebrated Momofuku; The Henry, with its revamped diner classics; and STK, a reimagined steakhouse. Milk Bar just joined the line-up, serving decadent desserts, while Zuma, a new Japanese restaurant, will open in early 2017.
Drinking in a Chandelier
The centerpiece of The Cosmopolitan is arguably the three-story chandelier, which is one of the largest in the world. Within the chandelier, however, is a three-story bar, appropriately named The Chandelier. Like The Cosmopolitan itself, however, this is no common bar. Each level of this glass curtain-encased lounge has a very specific energy as well as its own cocktail menu. The bottom level, which feeds off the action of the casino floor, has a high-energy vibe. On the second level, the drinks are all the rage, as this is where a lot of thought has been put into the hand-crafted alcoholic concoctions. Finally, those who make it to the top level will find a more intimate atmosphere.
When the Boulevard Pool Transforms
Beyond the day-to-day pool lounging in the summer, The Cosmopolitan's Boulevard Pool transforms with the seasons and events into a unique social space. On Dive-In Movie Nights the pool becomes a movie theatre and anyone is welcome to watch (for a small price and it's not just reserved for guests). In the winter, the pool is covered with an ice skating rink so you can enjoy its great views of the Strip, even on a chilly night. Fire pits are set up around the pool and s'mores kits are available for sale too. Beyond the summer and winter festivities, a number of concerts are held every year at the Boulevard Pool. The venue is more intimate and generally independent acts, rather than mainstream megastars, perform here. The sound system is great and the vibe is always fun. This Las Vegas resort is incredibly creative when it comes to the Boulevard Pool, and it truly is a multi-use area that appeals to many people throughout the year.
The Shops at Cosmopolitan
Vegas has every major brand in multiples, so when I want something just a little more avant-garde I head to Cosmopolitan. This year, a great Rent-the-Runway store replaced Beckley Boutique, so if you need a last-minute frock, this is the place to go (Leger rules supreme here). SKINS 62 Cosmetics has all the cult favorites I can’t find elsewhere in town, like Santa Maria Novella. Plus, would you ever expect to find a high-end kitchen gadget store in a casino? At EatDrink you can check out the latest gifts any chef in your life will love and then sample incredible wines through the “enotech” which lets you sample hundreds of wines by the glass. Then purchase a bottle for your room — sometimes the best way to enjoy Vegas is to spend an intimate night in.