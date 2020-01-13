The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

A Place to Relax

With an intuition for what travelers need after a trip to the Strip, you'll find lounge spaces all around The Cosmopolitan designed to allow guests simply to relax. Free from pressure to order a drink or pop coins into a slot machine, you're welcome to sit down, catch up with friends, check-in on your social media accounts, or just take a moment to yourself. On every floor The Cosmopolitan draws travelers in with its sophisticated style and keen cultural sense. On the first floor, look for cushioned seats near the lobby and throughout the casino bars. On the second floor, there is ample seating around the Chandelier Bar. The third floor, which houses the vast majority of The Cosmopolitan's restaurants, has a large open community meeting space with a pool table, table top games, and, you guessed it, comfy seating. In a city where the mantra is, "go, go, go," slowing down can be very welcome respite, indeed.