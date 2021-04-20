Where are you going?
Secret Pizza at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3708 South Las Vegas Boulevard
Website
| +1 702-698-7000
Secret Pizza Las Vegas Nevada United States

Secret Pizza

Hidden on the third floor of The Cosmopolitan, down an unmarked hallway lined with vinyl album covers, you'll find fabulous off-the-grid pizza. In fact, "Secret Pizza" as it's known, is so under-the-radar it isn't even listed on their website.

This is a no-frills eatery serving excellent pizza at prices that are very reasonable, for the Strip. It is open until 4:00 am on weekdays, making it one of the best and most accessible deals on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Given the quirky nature of The Cosmopolitan, it's no surprise they'd have a secret, casual pizza place. It's worth the effort to find and then eat at this pizzeria.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Local Expert

