Secret Pizza at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
3708 South Las Vegas Boulevard
| +1 702-698-7000
Secret PizzaHidden on the third floor of The Cosmopolitan, down an unmarked hallway lined with vinyl album covers, you'll find fabulous off-the-grid pizza. In fact, "Secret Pizza" as it's known, is so under-the-radar it isn't even listed on their website.
This is a no-frills eatery serving excellent pizza at prices that are very reasonable, for the Strip. It is open until 4:00 am on weekdays, making it one of the best and most accessible deals on Las Vegas Boulevard.
Given the quirky nature of The Cosmopolitan, it's no surprise they'd have a secret, casual pizza place. It's worth the effort to find and then eat at this pizzeria.