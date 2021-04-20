Caesars Palace
3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
| +1 866-227-5938
A Spa Oasis at Qua SpaVisiting the Strip? Save time for its spas. One of my favorites: Qua, at Caesars Palace. The Roman baths make you feel like you've left Las Vegas behind, and the snow room is worth a (quick -- it's cold!) stop. Then the treatments are out of this world. On my most recent visit, I got the Nagomi treatment, on the mini-menu for the new Nobu boutique hotel inside Caesars. It included a therapeutic massage and excellent facial with a new fizz-like layer that worked on my skin. I couldn't think of a better way to start my day.
almost 7 years ago
The Sportsbook in Ceaser's Palace, Las Vegas, NV
almost 7 years ago
Where A-listers Come to Perform
The Colosseum was built for the great Celine Dion, and she still performs there -- when her son isn't in school. During the rest of the year, A-listers Rod Stewart, Shania Twain and Elton John rotate, with other greats such as Jerry Seinfeld performing one-offs.
almost 7 years ago
Fall of Atlantis
The animated Fall of Atlantis show, is so Vegas. The over-the-top, somewhat kitschy, display is an 11-minute experience that's brief but memorable. The show was recently renovated but the premise of the story still remains the same; King Atlas must decide if his son or daughter will take over Atlantis. Conflict ensues as the two compete with fire and water to show who is more powerful. Of course, this clash of elements forms the basis of the entertainment for guests as they gather around this feature at Caesars Palace. It's a fun show to catch if you're waiting for dinner or if there are kids in tow, especially since it's free to view and only a few minutes.
almost 7 years ago
The ultimate food festival: Vegas Uncork'd
Every year, Bon Appetit magazine partners with Vegas casinos and chefs for a long weekend of dining, imbibing and culinary education that leaves attendees in a seriously glorious food coma. From intimate dinners to massive dine-arounds, the lineup is offered a la carte, with the weekend culminating in an eat-a-thon at Caesars' Garden of the Gods pool complex, with many of Vegas' top restaurants (including Chinatown favorite Raku, above) serving samples to a hungry crowd. Of course, there's plenty of wine, beer and cocktails to wash it all down. It is called Vegas Uncork'd, after all.
almost 7 years ago
The Romantic Side of Las Vegas for a Wedding Anniversary
A friend of mine plans to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband by visiting Las Vegas later this year – and since this will be her first trip to the hot and happening city, I have a bunch of places in mind that I’ve experienced therein that could turn her trip into a romantic getaway. If you plan on seeing the “coupled-up” side of the gambling town, consider visiting these attractions: #1 – The “O” Cirque Du Soleil Show My husband and I took in the “O” Cirque Du Soleil show at the Bellagio, which happens to be one of my favorite hotels in the city. The “O” show is full of performers that splash down into a stage full of water, and we had such great seats near the front of the action that we felt small spritzes of liquid. It was beautiful and amazing, and I was able to wear my spaghetti-strap dress to the event. Very romantic indeed. #2 – A Room at Caesars Palace It might sound strange, but one of my favorite memories of visiting the hot town with all the sparkling lights and dinging slot machines was when I relaxed with my hubby inside our room at Caesars Palace ( http://www.cheaphotels.com/hotel/124363/caesars-palace/#hotel-rooms ), simply soaking in the large tub within our room and talking about our plans for the future. Despite all of the wild action going on down the famous strip, you might be able to find a quiet and romantic time within your hotel room. (And perhaps catch a show with Celine Dion while you’re there.)