The Romantic Side of Las Vegas for a Wedding Anniversary

A friend of mine plans to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband by visiting Las Vegas later this year – and since this will be her first trip to the hot and happening city, I have a bunch of places in mind that I’ve experienced therein that could turn her trip into a romantic getaway. If you plan on seeing the “coupled-up” side of the gambling town, consider visiting these attractions: #1 – The “O” Cirque Du Soleil Show My husband and I took in the “O” Cirque Du Soleil show at the Bellagio, which happens to be one of my favorite hotels in the city. The “O” show is full of performers that splash down into a stage full of water, and we had such great seats near the front of the action that we felt small spritzes of liquid. It was beautiful and amazing, and I was able to wear my spaghetti-strap dress to the event. Very romantic indeed. #2 – A Room at Caesars Palace It might sound strange, but one of my favorite memories of visiting the hot town with all the sparkling lights and dinging slot machines was when I relaxed with my hubby inside our room at Caesars Palace ( http://www.cheaphotels.com/hotel/124363/caesars-palace/#hotel-rooms ), simply soaking in the large tub within our room and talking about our plans for the future. Despite all of the wild action going on down the famous strip, you might be able to find a quiet and romantic time within your hotel room. (And perhaps catch a show with Celine Dion while you’re there.)