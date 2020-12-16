Finding Dali: Surrealism around the World

Provocative, eccentric and enigmatic, Salvador Dalí was nothing if not prolific. He produced paintings, sculptures, jewelry, theatre sets, and even a dream sequence in a Hitchcock movie. Seek out Dali's many masterpieces in private and public collections around the world. In Catalonia, where he was born, there are three museums dedicated entirely to the Wizard of Was, including the Dali Theatre-Museum at Figueres, where you can walk around in a surrealist dream designed by the artist himself.