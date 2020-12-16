Finding Dali: Surrealism around the World
Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
Provocative, eccentric and enigmatic, Salvador Dalí was nothing if not prolific. He produced paintings, sculptures, jewelry, theatre sets, and even a dream sequence in a Hitchcock movie. Seek out Dali's many masterpieces in private and public collections around the world. In Catalonia, where he was born, there are three museums dedicated entirely to the Wizard of Was, including the Dali Theatre-Museum at Figueres, where you can walk around in a surrealist dream designed by the artist himself.
Platja Portlligat, 17488 Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
After falling in love with Salvador Dali at his museum in Figueres, we caught one of three buses out to the cliffside town of Cadaques where you can get to know Dali a bit more intimately by touring his house. Full of odds and ends, including mini...
17600 Figueres, Girona, Spain
If you’re the kind of traveler that walks upstream of the tourist flow, the Dalí museum in Figueres is worth a stop on your way to Barcelona. Dali said, “You have to systematically create confusion, it sets creativity free,” which appears to be an...
1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
Fans of the surrealist artist Salvador Dalí need not travel to Spain's Costa Brava to explore an exceptional display of his work. St. Petersburg’s Dalí Museum houses the private collection of Reynolds and Eleanor Morse, the largest assembly of...
Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Life reflects art? The Reina Sofia museum in Madrid is home to Picasso's famous Guernica, and many works by other Spanish artists, including Miro and Dali. A fabulous place to discover the art, artists, and ideas of the 20th century.
Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8AG, UK
An ornate late-Victorian heap of red sandstone, the Kelvingrove (located within a lovely park of the same name) is Glasgow’s signature museum—and one of the most popular attractions in Scotland. Free to enter, it features a full house...
11 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019, USA
MoMA is closed for renovations through October 21, 2019.
The Museum of Modern Art, one of the city's—and the country's—premier institutions for modern and contemporary art, first opened its doors in 1939. Its permanent collection of...
1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
One of the South’s top art institutions, the High Museum was established in 1905 with a collection of European works. Over time, it has expanded to include modern art, regional artists, and rotating exhibits on everything from designer...
228 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
What kind of hotel might attract such diverse guests as Pablo Picasso and Elizabeth Taylor, Mata Hari and FDR, Queen Victoria and Jay-Z, Tchaikovsky and the Olsen Twins? The answer is Le Meurice. Opened in 1815 as one of the world’s first...
Plaça Gala i Salvador Dalí, 5, 17600 Figueres, Girona, Spain
One can't visit Costa Brava, Spain, without taking into account one of its most influential artists - the surrealist Salvador Dali. His Theatre-Museum in Figueres is the largest surrealistic object in the world. Among many paintings, sculptures...
Blvd. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra 303, Granada, 11529 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The Museo Soumaya, financed by Carlos Slim, the richest man in Mexico, has the ambitions of the Guggenheim Bilbao from the outside. It's a stunning building whose sweeping, soaring curves couldn't help but make it an instant landmark near Polanco,...
9 Dongdaqiao Rd, Chaoyang Qu, China, 100020
Even for travelers who try to avoid malls whenever possible, Beijing's Parkview Green—an odd glass pyramid with impossibly high aerial walkways—is rather impressive. Attached to the Parkview Green is the Hotel Éclat. Service is...
In 2001, hotelier Ian Schrager tapped French designer Philippe Starck to reconceptualize The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel’s wildly modern interiors. A complete contrast to the building’s historic facade, the lobby is dark, edgy and filled with a...
Explore this space dedicated to all things Dali in the heart of Montmartre, where Dali lived and was the emperor of the charming Parisian artists' village beside empress Lucie Valore for a time. Find your favorite Dali sculptures, furniture and...
Paseo del Prado, 8, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Admire great works of art by Spanish and European Masters like El Greco, Gauguin, Renoir, Matisse and Rusiñol. Well-known paintings like Salvador Dali's "Dream caused by the Flight of a Bee around a Pomegranate a Second before Wakening Up" and...
Gala Dali, s/n, 17120 Púbol, Girona, Spain
Examine surrealist Dalian objects in the medieval castle and gardens at Púbol, the refuge Dali bought and restored for his wife, Gala. She lived here, without her famous husband, from 1971until her death without her famous husband, and the artist...
Palau Nacional, Parc de Montjuïc, s/n, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Come Saturday afternoons, I love to wander the galleries at one of Barcelona's most beautiful art museums, MNAC, housed in Montjuïc Palace. Beyond the impressive collections of Catalan paintings, prints, sculpture and furniture (including...
Dorsoduro, 701-704, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy
There's plenty of art in Venice, from the churches to the Scuoli to the Accademia. But when you just can't look at another Caravaggio, and even Titian hair doesn't move you any more, refresh yourself with a visit to Peggy's house. The renowned...
Bankside, London SE1 9TG, UK
It’s impossible to ignore the hulking 1950s architecture of the Tate Modern, slap-bang in the middle of the most-walked part of the South Bank. A visionary refurb of this former power station has resulted in an artistic behemoth with multiple...
