Located in the former Bankside Power Station, the Tate Modern opened as a contemporary art museum in 2000 following an adaptive reuse of the building by the architects Herzog & de Meuron. It has already become the world’s most-visited contemporary art collection. Jetset World Travel can arrange for a private view of the collection, before the doors open to the public, led by art experts. After your tour of the Tate Modern, you can hope on a boat and travel on the Thames to Tate Britain for a tour led by an art specialist. Whether you want to spend a day or a week exploring the arts scene of London, from the galleries of the West End to the emerging artists of East London — and, of course, world-famous museums — Lauren Maggard of AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council can create a bespoke itinerary around your interests and schedule. Contact her at lauren.maggard@afar.com.