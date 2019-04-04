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Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8AG, UK
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow, Scotland

CSG CIC Glasgow Museums

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow, Scotland

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and museum

CSG CIC Glasgow Museums

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow, Scotland

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow, Scotland

ARCO / G Lenz/© ARCO / G Lenz

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow, Scotland
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow, Scotland
Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow, Scotland

An ornate late-Victorian heap of red sandstone, the Kelvingrove (located within a lovely park of the same name) is Glasgow’s signature museum—and one of the most popular attractions in Scotland. Free to enter, it features a full house of historic exhibitions on everything from animals to Ancient Egypt and Charles Rennie Mackintosh, plus a wide range of important Scottish art (like Colourist Samuel John Peploe’s Roses), several French and Dutch works, and Salvador Dalí’s iconic Christ of Saint John of the Cross. Visiting exhibitions, such as Leonardo da Vinci drawings, round out the offerings. There are also regular organ recitals and free tours on weekends, making the Kelvingrove a perfect family attraction.

The chance to browse through Europe’s largest collection of civic art, all under one lavishly vaulted roof, for free? Little wonder that the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is one of the most-visited tourist attractions in Scotland. The permanent collection here includes myriad works by French Impressionists (including Renoir, Monet, Pissarro, and Van Gogh), as well as major pieces by Rembrandt van Rijn and Salvador Dalí. For medieval-history buffs (and Game of Thrones fans), there’s an one of the finest collections of European arms and armor in the world; and hometown art heroes are celebrated in galleries devoted to Charles Rennie Mackintosh and the late-19th-century painters’ collective known as The Glasgow Boys.

By Barry Steven Shelby

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published.

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