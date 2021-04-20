Casa-Museu Salvador Dalí
Platja Portlligat, 17488 Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
| +34 972 25 10 15
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 8:10pm
The World Is Your Egg at Dali's HouseAfter falling in love with Salvador Dali at his museum in Figueres, we caught one of three buses out to the cliffside town of Cadaques where you can get to know Dali a bit more intimately by touring his house. Full of odds and ends, including mini cages where he kept crickets and a polar bear draped in jewels, his house also includes spectacular views (including this one) of the serene Port Lligat. Tips: You must book tickets in advance to tour his house, and double-check the bus schedules because there are only three buses per day that go from Figueres - Cadaques and back.
almost 7 years ago
Beach communities usually inspire people to relax and spend more time with their families, but Cadaqués in the Costa Brava has a history of inspiring great artists, the most notable of which is Salvador Dali. Dali lived nearby and spent many summers walking the white washed streets of this classic Mediterranean town. Dali wasn’t alone though many other artists sought inspiration here including Picasso, Duchamp, Miro and Pichot. My favorite thing to do isn’t in Cadaqués proper, instead it’s in nearby Port Lligat: Dali’s House and Museum. Dali’s brilliance, flamboyance and eccentricities are on full display inside this most unusual home. Michelin man installations, chairs made to look like giant lips and much more are just some of the many reasons to make this a must visit site.
almost 7 years ago
Dali Dali
Catalunya is filled with places for a Salvador Dali enthusiast to enjoy. The best place, of course, is his home. Now a museum, the white stucco house seems to still echo with the sounds of all the parties that took place in his sanctuary. The pool deck has a shrine to Pirelli and two heads keep watch above the water. There's even a lion preserved mid-roar. Don't miss the small harbor by the house where his wife's boat can still be hired for excursions at sea. Flaming yellow it is a beautiful contrast to the blue water of the Mediterranean.