Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía

Guernica

Picasso's Guernica is on display at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia in Madrid. I remembered learning about it in Spanish classes and made a point to see it on my trip.



Guernica was created in response to the bombing of Guernica, a Basque Country village in northern Spain by German and Italian warplanes at the behest of the Spanish Nationalist forces, on 26 April 1937, during the Spanish Civil War. The Spanish Republican government commissioned Picasso to create a large mural for the Spanish display at the Paris International Exposition at the 1937 World's Fair in Paris.



It has gained a monumental status, becoming a perpetual reminder of the tragedies of war, an anti-war symbol, and an embodiment of peace.