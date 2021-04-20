High Museum of Art
High Museum of ArtOne of the South’s top art institutions, the High Museum was established in 1905 with a collection of European works. Over time, it has expanded to include modern art, regional artists, and rotating exhibits on everything from designer sneakers to the Terracotta Warriors to the Louvre’s most notable works. Outside, guests can view Rodin’s famous sculpture The Shade, which serves as a memorial to the 106 art patrons from Atlanta who died in a plane crash in 1962. Also outdoors are several interactive exhibits that encourage visitors to get up-close-and-personal with the art.
almost 7 years ago
The High Museum is an Atlanta Highlight
Stumbling across the High Museum of Art during a weekend trip to Atlanta gave me new perspective on the Southern art scene. I especially enjoyed the Picasso to Warhol temporary exhibit, and the Southern tilt—the museum has a heavy influence of self-taught artists from below the Mason-Dixon Line. The overall atmosphere was a welcome addition to a weekend trip filled with food, beer, music, and, of course, football.
almost 7 years ago
Dali Til' Dawn
Atlanta's art and music scene is a must-see. On the final night of the Salvador Dali Exhibit, the High Museum was open for 31 hours straight. An artist speed-painted a Dali portrait, local poets read their work, independent short films played on the wall in the lobby, the jazz band Zentropy whizzed through several sets, and a circus group put on two extravagant shows. Many visitors dressed up as melting clocks or women interspersed with drawers. We spent the evening sipping Pinot Noir, mesmerized by Dali's beautiful paintings and sculptures.
over 5 years ago
Art in Atlanta
Visit the High Museum of Art in Atlanta for an extensive collection of more than 15,000 pieces. In addition to the permanent collection, the High Museum has a great selection of current exhibitions. The Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion is made up of 45 stunning outfits from 15 collections. It is the the first time the exhibit has been displayed in North America.