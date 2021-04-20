Eat Lunch Inside Museo Soumaya

As a solo traveler in Mexico City my goals were to practice my Spanish and meet locals. While visiting Museo Soumaya in the fancy Polanco neighborhood on a weekday I noticed lots of business professionals coming in to eat lunch at the cafeteria. I bought a meal ticket for 100 pesos from the museum shop and joined the crowded communal setting. I had a great time chatting with a couple of local businesswomen and hearing about Mexico City businesses and their culture.



The food served in the cafeteria was delicious and there were many options. On the day I went there were five main dishes, two desserts, as well as salad and fresh fruit. Since everything is included in the meal ticket you can feel free to pick up two or three dishes to try. The only possible downside is that there was only one drink option besides water, a fruit punch, and the museum does not allow beverages to be brought in.



As for the museum, take the ramp up to the top floor to see Renoir, Degas, Monet, and Rodin all in one room. On the other five floors you will find a lot of Mexican artwork and religious pieces. As a lover of architectural design, I also really enjoyed the museum’s contemporary structure.



While in the area check out the Polanco neighborhood to see how the Mexican 1% lives and do some window shopping in the city’s own Rodeo Drive, Avenida Presidente Masaryk.