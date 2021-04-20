Museo Soumaya
Blvd. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra 303, Granada, 11529 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 1103 9800
Sun, Mon, Wed - Fri 10:30am - 6:30pm
Sat 10:30am - 8pm
Museo SoumayaThe Museo Soumaya, financed by Carlos Slim, the richest man in Mexico, has the ambitions of the Guggenheim Bilbao from the outside. It's a stunning building whose sweeping, soaring curves couldn't help but make it an instant landmark near Polanco, one of Mexico City's ritziest neighborhoods. Inside, the museum recalls the Guggenheim New York, with galleries off of a ramp which spirals down (or up) the building. Unfortunately the museum's permanent collection isn't as impressive as those at either Guggenheim. The Soumaya does have some strengths—one of the world's largest collection of Rodins and some especially noteworthy colonial Mexican works—but it can feel hit or miss, with many undistinguished pieces. Slim's museum is free, however, so you won't regret paying admission even if you just pass through quickly to take in the building itself and some highlights.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Mexico City's Museo Soumaya
What kind of art does the richest man in the world collect? Visit Museo Soumaya to find out; it's where the eclectic artwork collected by Carlos Slim is housed. The museum, which opened in Polanco in 2011, is free and features a diverse range of work from an equally varied span of time, countries, and artists, including the second largest Rodin collection outside France and work by Mexican masters, among them, the muralists Diego Rivera and David Alfaro Siqueiros. The building itself, designed by Mexican architect Fernando Romero, is worth the visit; an unusual shape, the exterior of the museum is lined with hexagonal aluminum tiles that look like mirrors. The design has been celebrated and criticized equally, but one thing's for sure: it is eye-catching.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Museo Soumaya
Mexico City has a colorful legacy of art and architecture. Today, museum buildings are often impressive landmarks on their own. Here's a place where art and design align. Built by business mogul Carlos Slim Helú in memory of his wife, the aluminum-tiled Museo Soumaya is like a modern Taj Mahal. Inside the hourglass-shaped building, Slim Helú’s 66,000-piece collection features paintings by da Vinci, Picasso, and Dalí and sculptures by Rodin.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
The Soumaya Museum is impressive inside and out.
The Soumaya museum in Mexico City holds an impressive collection of over 66,00 works. Some of the most famous artists can be found. During my visit I saw pieces by Diego Rivera, Dali, Rodin, and Van Gogh. The most interesting part of my experience was without a doubt the museum itself, it’s architecture captivated me completely. The museum’s name is an homage to Carlos Slims late wife whose name was Soumaya. As you may or may not know, Mr. Slim is one of the richest people in the world and this entire project cost about $800 Million to build and organize. Fernando Romero is the architect and did a great job of evoking a sense of movement. The museum looks like a different shape when you look at it from different angles! Did I mention that entry into the museum is free? Score!
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
An incredible find in Mexico City
When you are in Mexico City, one of the must visit sites, is the Museo Somaya. Carlos Slim, Mexico's wealthiest man, named this incredible museum after his wife, and showcases his incredible collection of paintings, sculptures, coins, textiles and objects of art. Several floors, in all white, wind around so viewers and get close to the art yet have the space to take it all in.
almost 4 years ago
Eat Lunch Inside Museo Soumaya
As a solo traveler in Mexico City my goals were to practice my Spanish and meet locals. While visiting Museo Soumaya in the fancy Polanco neighborhood on a weekday I noticed lots of business professionals coming in to eat lunch at the cafeteria. I bought a meal ticket for 100 pesos from the museum shop and joined the crowded communal setting. I had a great time chatting with a couple of local businesswomen and hearing about Mexico City businesses and their culture.
The food served in the cafeteria was delicious and there were many options. On the day I went there were five main dishes, two desserts, as well as salad and fresh fruit. Since everything is included in the meal ticket you can feel free to pick up two or three dishes to try. The only possible downside is that there was only one drink option besides water, a fruit punch, and the museum does not allow beverages to be brought in.
As for the museum, take the ramp up to the top floor to see Renoir, Degas, Monet, and Rodin all in one room. On the other five floors you will find a lot of Mexican artwork and religious pieces. As a lover of architectural design, I also really enjoyed the museum’s contemporary structure.
While in the area check out the Polanco neighborhood to see how the Mexican 1% lives and do some window shopping in the city’s own Rodeo Drive, Avenida Presidente Masaryk.
almost 7 years ago
Outstanding Art Collection
The Museo Soumaya has a collection of over 66,000 pieces of art, the majority of which consists of European works from the 15th to the 20th century.The museum also holds Mexican art, religious relics, and historical documents and coins.
The world's largest collection of pre-Hispanic and colonial era coins is displayed here, as well as the largest collection of casts of sculptures by Auguste Rodin outside of France.
Colombia & Mexico City trip report: http://bit.ly/1ebCLgc
