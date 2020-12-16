D.C. Dessert Spots
Collected by Julee K.
DC has a love affair with all things sugary and sweet, especially for cupcakes or "cakecups" which often result in long standing queues outside the doors. No matter the neighborhood, gourmet doughnuts, frozen pudding, gelato, ice cream, and macarons highlight the talent and creativity of DC's dessert scene and are within easy reach.
1704 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Dolcezza is an artisanal gelato company with several locations in the Washington, D.C. area. What makes Dolcezza unique in the world of gelaterias is that the gelato it serves up is made according to the Italian traditions in Argentina. I’m no...
1308 G St. NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
Astro is the brainchild of two childhood friends, Eliot Spaisman and Jeff Halpern, who grew up playing hockey together (one currently plays in the NHL) and would enjoy doughnuts as a post-game treat. An union of two iconic comfort foods, relish in...
3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
A friend recently introduced me to Le Caprice, a small café that offers mainly pastries, sandwiches, cookies, and cakes. “They have really good croissants,” he proclaimed. I had my doubts. We arrived just after a batch of pain au chocolat came out...
1370 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
Simply put, you must go here. Sticky Fingers has the craziest bakery, breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu that you have ever seen. And, the best part is that it's all vegan, but you can't even tell! I would challenge anyone, from vegetarian to...
1052 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Located along the historic Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O Canal), this laid-back neighborhood bakery and coffeehouse is one of my favorite hangouts in D.C. Baked and Wired serves delicious food and drinks in a cozy atmosphere. The space is adorned with...
225 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
The Eastern Market, now a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1873 to serve the Capitol Hill neighborhood (an 1805 version, located down by the Navy Yard, was a casualty of the War of 1812). The brick market hall, packed with butchers, bakers,...
2311 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
Most visitors in D.C. are here in the summer when the temperatures and humidity can soar to uncomfortable levels. That’s the time when ice and ice cream are your best sources of relief. If you are anywhere near the National Zoo and need to chill...
3301 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
From Magnolia’s cameo in Sex and the City to Sprinkles’ pink “ATM” machine in Beverly Hills, the cupcake craze has swept across America. Thanks to the deliciousness of Georgetown Cupcake and their dedicated DC Cupcakes...
