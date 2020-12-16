Day Trips from Amsterdam

In a country the size of a postage stamp, it's easy to hop on a train that will take you from the buzzing capital to iconic windmills, dazzling blooms and sandy beaches in less than an hour. To see the real Holland of emerald plains and verdant meadows studded with dykes and dunes, get out to the countryside, where you'll find kitschy Dutch gardens, plump cows, day-glow tulips and families of swans gliding along carefully constructed polders.