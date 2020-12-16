Where are you going?
Day Trips from Amsterdam

Collected by Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert
In a country the size of a postage stamp, it's easy to hop on a train that will take you from the buzzing capital to iconic windmills, dazzling blooms and sandy beaches in less than an hour. To see the real Holland of emerald plains and verdant meadows studded with dykes and dunes, get out to the countryside, where you'll find kitschy Dutch gardens, plump cows, day-glow tulips and families of swans gliding along carefully constructed polders.
Ice Skating in Kinderdijk

2961 Kinderdijk, Netherlands
When waterways in the Netherlands freeze into glittering paths, overjoyed residents take to the ice. Visitors can buy or rent a pair of noren (traditional long-blade skates) to glide across town or take part in one of the country’s dozens of...
The Hague

The Hague, Netherlands
According to a popular saying in Holland, "Money is earned in Rotterdam, divided in Den Haag and spent in Amsterdam." To see where financial division happens in the Netherlands, head for the country's seat of government: The Hague or Den Haag, as...
First Chamber of the States-General

Binnenhof 22, 2513 AA Den Haag, Netherlands
Den Haag grew up around the Binnenhof, but has evolved into a cultured and sophisticated city with attractions that extend far beyond its governmental functions. Still, the courtyard created by its government buildings is one of the top 100 among...
Tweede Kamer der Staten-Generaal

Lange Poten 4, 2511 CL Den Haag, Netherlands
Tweede Kamer (literally, Second Room), serves as the Dutch House of Representatives or lower house of Holland's Parliament. It has 150 seats, filled through democratic election. Meetings take place in this building in The Binnenhof courtyard,...
Keukenhof

Stationsweg 166A, 2161 AM Lisse, Netherlands
It's a zen-like experience doable a scant nine weeks of the year: Keukenhof, where seven million blooming tulips, daffodils and hyacinths have attracted 800,000+ spring visitors for 60 years. Covering nearly 80 acres, the stunning display is the...
Scheveningen

Scheveningen, The Hague, Netherlands
A four-kilometer seaside promenade is the perfect place for a stroll at Scheveningen, a beach resort in Den Haag's wealthy northernmost district. In addition to a sandy beach, colorful esplanade, pier and the Scheveningen lighthouse, there's a Sea...
Sea Life Scheveningen

Strandweg 13, 2586 JK Den Haag, Netherlands
Among the most popular attractions for kids of all ages on the Scheveningen esplanade is SEA LIFE, home to more than 200 sea creature species and over 4,000 individual aquatic animals. At an interactive rock pool, see sharks, turtles, stingrays,...
Zaanse Schans

Zaanse Schans, 1509 Zaandam, Netherlands
On the banks of the river Zaan, time stopped three centuries ago at Zaanse Schans. In this recreation of a Dutch village in the 17th–18th centuries, stroll down streets lined with typical green wooden houses, manicured gardens and graceful...
Madurodam

George Maduroplein 1, 2584 RZ Den Haag, Netherlands
If visiting a miniature version of a country the size of a postage stamp makes no sense to you, stay away from Madurodam, a top tourist attraction in Den Haag featuring historic Dutch towns, ports, canals, roads and monuments re-created on a 1/25...
FloraHolland

Legmeerdijk 313, 1431 GB Aalsmeer, Netherlands
Just outside of Amsterdam near the airport quietly sits the largest flower market in the world. Aalsmeer Flower Auction (otherwise known as FloraHolland) is the Wall Street of Flowers where everyday 20 million flowers and plants follow a carefully...
Voldersgracht

Voldersgracht, 2611 EV Delft, Netherlands
Not a fan of Amsterdam's chaotic flow of bikes, trams and cars? Nor a fan of its incessant bustle? Well, dear travelers, I'm happy to report that there is a solution. It's called Delft, and it will rock your socks. This small village is pretty...
Alblasserdam

Alblasserdam, Netherlands

This is the last place in the Netherlands where you can see windmills in their original locations. We were there in February, which meant they didn't have any up and running, but that also meant it wasn't crowded. Just joggers and walkers out on...

Carnival in Netherlands

Maastricht, Netherlands
Every February many European countries are hosting carnivals where everybody participates, young and old. This year was our first time to one and we were lucky enough to see the one in Maastricht, Netherlands. What a delight that was, it made the...
