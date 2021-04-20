Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tweede Kamer der Staten-Generaal

Lange Poten 4, 2511 CL Den Haag, Netherlands
Website
| +31 70 318 2211
Tweede Kamer: Holland's "Second Room" Den Haag The Netherlands

More info

Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm

Tweede Kamer: Holland's "Second Room"

Tweede Kamer (literally, Second Room), serves as the Dutch House of Representatives or lower house of Holland's Parliament. It has 150 seats, filled through democratic election. Meetings take place in this building in The Binnenhof courtyard, geographic center of Dutch politics.

After legislation is approved by a majority in the Tweede Kamer, it moves on to the Senate. In addition to functioning as a place for debate about Dutch legislation, The Tweede Kamer also is responsible for selecting the first round of judges when vacancies occur in the Netherlands' Supreme Court.
By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points