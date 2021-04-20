Tweede Kamer der Staten-Generaal
Lange Poten 4, 2511 CL Den Haag, Netherlands
| +31 70 318 2211
More info
Mon - Fri 7am - 7pm
Tweede Kamer: Holland's "Second Room"Tweede Kamer (literally, Second Room), serves as the Dutch House of Representatives or lower house of Holland's Parliament. It has 150 seats, filled through democratic election. Meetings take place in this building in The Binnenhof courtyard, geographic center of Dutch politics.
After legislation is approved by a majority in the Tweede Kamer, it moves on to the Senate. In addition to functioning as a place for debate about Dutch legislation, The Tweede Kamer also is responsible for selecting the first round of judges when vacancies occur in the Netherlands' Supreme Court.