The Hague
The Hague, Netherlands
Den Haag: Where Money is Divided in The NetherlandsAccording to a popular saying in Holland, "Money is earned in Rotterdam, divided in Den Haag and spent in Amsterdam." To see where financial division happens in the Netherlands, head for the country's seat of government: The Hague or Den Haag, as the Dutch call it. Den Haag is a cultured city with just under 500,000 people―less edgy than Amsterdam but more sophisticated than Rotterdam.
Amsterdam may be the capital of Holland, but you'll find the Dutch Parliament, Supreme Court and Council of State in Den Haag. In addition to being the seat of government, the Netherlands' third largest city (after Amsterdam and Rotterdam) also is the locale for 150 international courts, foreign embassies and international organizations. As home to the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court, it's among six major cities that hosts the United Nations, along with New York, Vienna, Geneva, Tokyo and Nairobi.