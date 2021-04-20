Sea Life Scheveningen
Strandweg 13, 2586 JK Den Haag, Netherlands
| +31 70 354 2100
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm
Exploring the Deep at SEALIFEAmong the most popular attractions for kids of all ages on the Scheveningen esplanade is SEA LIFE, home to more than 200 sea creature species and over 4,000 individual aquatic animals. At an interactive rock pool, see sharks, turtles, stingrays, clownfish, jellyfish and dangerous piranhas up close and personal. Touch live anemones, hold a hermit crab, and see stars at a collection of knobbed, chocalate chip and sunflower starfish. Discover what other creatures inhabit waters along the Dutch coastline, including dolphins, otters and rare turtles.
In 2013, SEA LIFE Scheveningen was honored with ZooSite's "most special birth" award, recognizing the arrival of Titulus, a black tip reef shark who now swims around in a special cage in SEALIFE's ocean tank. The aquarium is a pioneer in seahorse breeding, having spawned nine different species over the past two decades. Exhibits are stocked with starfish bred in the park, so none are ever taken from the wild for exhibition purposes.
Through extensive breeding, SEALIFE aims to save starfish and other endangered sea creatures from extinction. With its sister brand, Seal Sanctuaries, it annually rescues, cares for and returns more than 100 orphaned, injured and sick seal pups to the wild.