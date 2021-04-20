Bringing Back Pewter at Zaanse Schans

In a tiny gazebo beside a manicured English garden near the entrance to Zaanse Schans, an age-old metal craft is practiced. Inside De Tinkoepel Pewter Foundary, you can watch a local artisan pour hot pewter into molds shaped like animals, people, vehicles and everyday items. The cooled substance is transformed into intricately chiseled trinkets, jewelry, trays, mugs and figurines. All are created from a metal alloy that was so cheap in colonial days, it was used for bullets in the American Revolution.



Made chiefly of tin and lead, pewter is brighter than lead but not as harsh to look at as shiny tin. It's a soft metal, so it wears out quickly, but has a dark luster as it ages. Sometime in the 15th century, pewter replaced wood for kitchenware. While no famous manufacturers are associated with its use, its charm remains as a reminder of a bygone era. You can return to that time in one of Zaanse Schans' least touristy souvenir shops, where tiny treasures and elaborate kitchenware glow with a subdued patina. While not inexpensive, they'll serve as a functional reminder of your trip.



After small pieces are turned out of molds, they're hammered and burnished by hand. Larger plates and cups are finished on a lathe. After polishing, some get additional stamping, engraving or embossing. In the 17th century, the Dutch were renowned for their chiseled pewter works.