Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

First Chamber of the States-General

Binnenhof 22, 2513 AA Den Haag, Netherlands
Website
| +31 70 312 9200
The Binnenhof: A Top UNESCO Monument in Den Haag Den Haag The Netherlands

The Binnenhof: A Top UNESCO Monument in Den Haag

Den Haag grew up around the Binnenhof, but has evolved into a cultured and sophisticated city with attractions that extend far beyond its governmental functions. Still, the courtyard created by its government buildings is one of the top 100 among Dutch UNESCO monuments.

If you'd like to see Dutch politics in action, you're in luck if you're visiting Den Haag on a Tuesday, when one-hour guided tours are offered at 13:00. In addition to touring buildings that surround the Binnenhof, you can sit in the public gallery and participate in lively discussion about proposed legislation.
By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points