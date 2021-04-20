First Chamber of the States-General Binnenhof 22, 2513 AA Den Haag, Netherlands

The Binnenhof: A Top UNESCO Monument in Den Haag Den Haag grew up around the Binnenhof, but has evolved into a cultured and sophisticated city with attractions that extend far beyond its governmental functions. Still, the courtyard created by its government buildings is one of the top 100 among Dutch UNESCO monuments.



If you'd like to see Dutch politics in action, you're in luck if you're visiting Den Haag on a Tuesday, when one-hour guided tours are offered at 13:00. In addition to touring buildings that surround the Binnenhof, you can sit in the public gallery and participate in lively discussion about proposed legislation.