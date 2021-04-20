Chills and Thrills: Nightlife in Scheveningen

The promenade at Scheveningen is lined with dozens of trendy bars, restaurants and clubs decorated with colorful beach-side loungers. Choose the one that looks good to you and spend a whole day and evening on the sand. Some of the clubs offer peace and seclusion with a tropical twist; others are more boisterous and better for watching dudes in the waves and strolling surfer girls. On the beach side, the bars are right on the beach, so you can enjoy drinks, snacks or a meal with a perfect view of crashing waves. You can get married at The Blue Lagoon, one of the most popular clubs in town. Chill out on a comfy beach chair at Bora Bora and get toasty by its fire pit at night. Opposite the water, celebrate at Crazy Pianos or have some striptease fun at Club Live, previously owned by porn star Kim Holland. Have a go at winning big at the Holland casino and cash in on a show at the renowned Circus Theater.