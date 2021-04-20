Where are you going?
Alblasserdam

Alblasserdam, Netherlands
Website
Kinderdijk: Windmills in their Natural Habitat Alblasserdam The Netherlands

Kinderdijk: Windmills in their Natural Habitat

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿This is the last place in the Netherlands where you can see windmills in their original locations. We were there in February, which meant they didn't have any up and running, but that also meant it wasn't crowded. Just joggers and walkers out on the paths. Before we visited, I thought that windmills were kind of touristy. But they play a fascinating role in the history of the country, and seeing them out there, and imagining a country covered with them, makes you realize what an integral part they played. We visited from Delft. Took a short train ride to Rotterdam and then a bus.

By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

