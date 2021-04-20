Madurodam's Mini-Mansions

Historical mini-mansions abound at Madurodam, including this model of Huis ten Bosch (literally, House in the Woods), the Royal Palace in The Hague that's one of the Dutch Royal Family's three official residences. The other two, Noordeinde Palace in The Hague and the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, also are depicted in the theme park.

Construction of Huis ten Bosch started in 1645. Initially owned by Holland's Oranje-Nassau family, it changed hands many times over the years. The French invaded in 1795 and Louis, Napoleon Bonaparte's brother, briefly reigned there during the French occupation.



A favorite residence of the Dutch Royal Family during World War, Huis ten Bosch was damaged beyond habitation when Germany invaded Holland and the Dutch Royals fled to Britain, then Canada. The Nazis planned to demolish the palace, but it was still standing when the war ended. From 1950–56, the Royals moved back in after a six-year renovation. Since 1981, former Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands has resided at Huis ten Bosch. Her son, Holland's recently crowned King Willem-Alexander, will move in with Queen Maxima and their three daughters in the near future.



Huis ten Bosch is now a regal structure with a central edifice and two long wings—the crown in the middle of a wooded forest. One wing is currently used for ceremonial purposes and as a guesthouse. Queen Beatrix re-inaugurated The Orange Hall following a three-year restoration in 2001