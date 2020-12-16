Best Day Trips on the Italian Rivieria
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
Board a boat or a train, and head into the areas surrounding Genoa along the Ligurian coast, between the mountains and the sea.
Calata Molo Vecchio, 15, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
Board a boat in the old harbor of Porto Antico and spend the day in the Italian sunshine observing the natural habitat of the International Cetacean Sanctuary. In four hours, and with the help of the onboard marine biologist, you are likely to...
Via Cappuccini, 16039 Sestri Levante GE, Italy
If you are looking for a place to escape from it all, pack your overnight bag and follow the Capuchin monks to the Bay of Silence in Sestri Levante. With their long brown robes, you can easily spot the monks from this 17th century monastery...
16032 Camogli GE, Italy
Just an easy 30-minute train ride from the Genova Brignole train station lies the lovely fishing village of Camogli. As in many places in Italy (Juliet's house in Verona, bridges across the Arno), Camogli offers a beautiful place to leave a...
16038 Santa Margherita Ligure, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
Catch the train from Genova Brignole station to Santa Margherita Ligure (about a 30-minute ride, leaving every ~30 minutes) and walk down to the large dockside pedestrian area. You will see the bike rental station just a few steps away from the...
16032 San Fruttuoso GE, Italy
The tiny Abbey of San Fruttuoso is nestled in a cove between Camogli and Portofino, and accessible solely by foot or boat. If you want to hike it, find the trail at the far end of Camogli, and be ready for a steep, but gorgeous, two hour hike up...
16034 Portofino, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
Getting to Portofino from Genoa is quite easy. Take the train from Genoa's Brignole Station to Santa Margherita Ligure, and then catch the 82 bus to Portofino (a 12-minute trip around the bay). While I'm not a huge bus person, this is one of the...
Lungomare Raffaele Rossetti, 1, 16038 Santa Margherita Ligure GE, Italy
With amazingly clear emerald waters, the calm sea off of Santa Margherita and Portofino is perfect for snorkeling and scuba diving (May-September is the best season, although it has been known to stretch!). Il Grande Blu provides all you need to...
16032 San Rocco GE, Italy
While the climb is quite literally breathtaking (900 steps), the Church of San Rocco, perched on the very edge of the Ligurian Sea, is a gorgeous spot to spend the day. Taking the train to Camogli, you can then spend the morning hiking up to the...
Passeggiata Anita Garibaldi, 16167 Genova GE, Italy
The beautiful "suburb" of Genoa, Nervi boasts a lovely series of green parks (something Genoa lacks overall) and a well-tended passeggiata path that runs directly along the rocky shore. Especially popular with families on the weekend, the path is...
