Il Grande Blu - Scuba & Watersport Center

Lungomare Raffaele Rossetti, 1, 16038 Santa Margherita Ligure GE, Italy
+39 333 143 6109
Take in the underwater sights Santa Margherita Ligure Italy

Sun - Sat 8am - 7pm

With amazingly clear emerald waters, the calm sea off of Santa Margherita and Portofino is perfect for snorkeling and scuba diving (May-September is the best season, although it has been known to stretch!). Il Grande Blu provides all you need to enjoy the waters - instructors, equipment, even towels! And if you prefer to stay on top of the water, they have kayaks for rent, as well as a beautiful full-service beach.

(If you are up for even more of an adventure - head even further around the bay to San Fruttuoso to scuba dive - there is a sunken Christ figure just a few meters out into the bay that is really gorgeous to view up close!)
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

