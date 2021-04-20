Where are you going?
16032 San Rocco GE, Italy
While the climb is quite literally breathtaking (900 steps), the Church of San Rocco, perched on the very edge of the Ligurian Sea, is a gorgeous spot to spend the day. Taking the train to Camogli, you can then spend the morning hiking up to the church and enjoying the beautiful altar piece and frescoes.

Coming back down into town, make sure you stop by one of the many seaside restaurants for a celebratory lunch, and grab a gelato from one of the boardwalk stands on your way back to the train station!
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

