Cappuccini

Via Cappuccini, 16039 Sestri Levante GE, Italy
+39 0185 41204
Bay of Silence Sestri Levante Italy

Bay of Silence

If you are looking for a place to escape from it all, pack your overnight bag and follow the Capuchin monks to the Bay of Silence in Sestri Levante. With their long brown robes, you can easily spot the monks from this 17th century monastery preforming their daily rituals along the rocky seashore of this beautiful beach town. With one of the most lovely beaches along this coastline, Sestri Levante is quite popular in the summer months, but walk along the shoreline under the abandoned abbey, and you can find a semi-private rock outcropping to place your towel. Just know that there may already be someone there, and they just might be topless!
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

