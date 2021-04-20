Where are you going?
Passeggiata Anita Garibaldi

Passeggiata Anita Garibaldi, 16167 Genova GE, Italy
Easy afternoon in Nervi Genova Italy

Easy afternoon in Nervi

The beautiful "suburb" of Genoa, Nervi boasts a lovely series of green parks (something Genoa lacks overall) and a well-tended passeggiata path that runs directly along the rocky shore. Especially popular with families on the weekend, the path is easily accessible from the Nervi train station (a 10-minute ride from Brignole Station in central Genoa).

Spend the day escaping the bustle of central Genoa by walking along the shore, enjoying the museums tucked into centuries-old palaces in the parks, and having dinner at a small fish restaurant along the coast.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

