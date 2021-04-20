Passeggiata Anita Garibaldi
Passeggiata Anita Garibaldi, 16167 Genova GE, Italy
Easy afternoon in NerviThe beautiful "suburb" of Genoa, Nervi boasts a lovely series of green parks (something Genoa lacks overall) and a well-tended passeggiata path that runs directly along the rocky shore. Especially popular with families on the weekend, the path is easily accessible from the Nervi train station (a 10-minute ride from Brignole Station in central Genoa).
Spend the day escaping the bustle of central Genoa by walking along the shore, enjoying the museums tucked into centuries-old palaces in the parks, and having dinner at a small fish restaurant along the coast.