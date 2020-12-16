Abandoned Berlin

The echoes of Berlin’s turbulent history can be seen, felt and heard all around the city, in its plethora of abandoned spots. Urban exploring is a common pastime in Berlin for locals and visitors alike, and seeing the fallen dinosaurs and rickety roller-coasters at the abandoned Spreepark and exploring the crumbling corridors at a derelict children’s hospital have become Berlin pilgrimages. One official Berlin abandoned site includes the former STASI prison, which runs regular guides tours.