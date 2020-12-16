Where are you going?
Abandoned Berlin

Collected by Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert
The echoes of Berlin’s turbulent history can be seen, felt and heard all around the city, in its plethora of abandoned spots. Urban exploring is a common pastime in Berlin for locals and visitors alike, and seeing the fallen dinosaurs and rickety roller-coasters at the abandoned Spreepark and exploring the crumbling corridors at a derelict children’s hospital have become Berlin pilgrimages. One official Berlin abandoned site includes the former STASI prison, which runs regular guides tours.
Save Place

Spreepark Berlin

Kiehnwerderallee 1-3, 12437 Berlin, Germany
Even fun has a shelf life. This is what runs through my mind as I walk around Spreepark, the abandoned, dilapidated amusement park in Berlin. When East Germany and the GDR fell, so did many of the businesses operating under the rules of communism....
More Details >
Save Place

Hansastraße

Hansastraße, Berlin, Germany
The abandoned Kinderkrankenhaus (Children's Hospital) in Weißensee, Berlin, was apparently one of the first of its kind and built during the Prussian era (before either World Wars). It’s been abandoned and left to rot. In the past year, the...
More Details >
Save Place

Berlin-Hohenschönhausen Memorial

Genslerstraße 66, 13055 Berlin, Germany
“What is the first article of your country’s constitution?” our tour guide Grit asked. We all answered with some form of free speech and the right to choose. Grit then announced to us the first article of East Germany run by the GDR (German...
More Details >
Save Place

Beelitz

14547 Beelitz, Germany
The tree limbs were heavy with freshly fallen snow, providing a peaceful backdrop to this entirely eerie place. I had made my way outside Berlin, to the little community of Beelitz on this snowy Easter weekend, to photograph Beelitz Heilstätten, a...
More Details >
Save Place

Berlin in Photos

Dircksenstraße 89, 10178 Berlin, Germany
An art gallery I spied while walking the streets of Berlin one evening.
More Details >

