Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hansastraße

Hansastraße, Berlin, Germany
Website
Exploring an Abandoned Hospital Berlin Germany

Exploring an Abandoned Hospital

The abandoned Kinderkrankenhaus (Children's Hospital) in Weißensee, Berlin, was apparently one of the first of its kind and built during the Prussian era (before either World Wars). It’s been abandoned and left to rot. In the past year, the building has been the target of several arson attacks, but during daylight and with a bit of precaution, the site is easy to explore.

The walls are covered with graffiti both old and new, and the remnants of the children's hospital are easy to discover. Just watch where you step to avoid falling into any potholes or broken glass.
By Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points