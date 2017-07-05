The Unexpected Road Trip You Need to Take Now

Anne’s journey kicked off in Windhoek , the country’s capital—a city that’s made for losing yourself amid craft markets and winding streets. She then headed north to Etosha National Park , with a stay at Okaukuejo Camp; southwest to the coastal cities of Swakopmund and Walvis Bay (“driving the highway between those two cities was utterly surreal—just sand dunes to one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other”); onward to Sesriem, at the southern end of the Naukluft Mountains (the gateway to Sossusvlei , a national park of white salt and claypan); before coming full circle to Windhoek once more.

Exploring offbeat destinations is one of the best ways to #traveldeeper —and sometimes, that means hitting the road. That’s where Anne Cui comes in. We presented this Instagrammer to Follow last summer, and after catching wind of her most recent adventure—a road trip through the desert, cities, and coastline of Namibia —we had to track her down once more. If an off-the-grid getaway loaded with wildlife and dreamy landscapes sounds like the adventure of a lifetime to you, this road trip will be right up your alley.

What tips do you have for other travelers hoping to recreate this trip?



“A road trip is the best way to explore this incredible country because you can go at your own pace and stop off the road whenever anything catches your eye. Plan to start your days early, as driving past sunset is not recommended—it can be unsafe due to increased wildlife as well as many roads being unlit outside of urban areas. Be sure to hit the road during the dry season. It’s their winter, so the weather is quite mild that time of year, and road conditions are excellent. But as it’s mostly gravel roads, definitely pack an emergency kit and ensure that you’re equipped with a local SIM card, maps, and spare tires. Don’t leave your binoculars at home, either!"

Photo by Anne Cui An ostrich looks on while Anne Cui and her fellow travelers take its portrait.

Photo by Anne Cui "It was nothing short of spectacular to see the herds of zebra roaming the plains," says Cui.

“Wildlife was everywhere I went—from baboons on the side of the road to huge flocks of pelicans dipping in the waters of Walvis Bay. Animals are among the biggest draws of Etosha in particular. We encountered elephants, giraffes, springboks, kudu, black rhinos, zebras, and a lioness. Being that close to wildlife is truly special. At one point during a morning drive, we encountered hundreds of zebras and springboks crossing the road at one time. What’s fascinating is that they’ve adapted to living with the safari vehicles and cars, so they took cues from humans. They’d wait to see if we would give them the right of way, and if so, would scurry in front of our car. If we started to move, they would pause to give us the right of way. It was very unexpected!”

What inspired you most about Namibia?



“The most inspiring aspect of Namibia was the surprises we found in its desolation—for instance, the appearance of a signpost for a small town while driving through vast stretches of empty land. The landscape could be very unforgiving, so I found the resilience of the locals inspiring, too. Other inspirational aspects include the colors of the desert—they seemed to change throughout the day—and the architecture of the towns. I loved the unexpected design of the homes in Namibia, which are much more colorful and distinctive than I’d imagined they would be.”

Do you have any must-do recommendations for this trip?



“A Little Sossus Lodge, near Sossusvlei, is a true gem. Don’t be fooled by the name—there is nothing little about the place. For being in such a rural location, we enjoyed a delicious and gourmet three-course meal each night. Our cabins were perfectly appointed and offered gorgeous views of the desert plains.