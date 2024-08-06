HomeTravel GuidesVermont

Vermont

This bucolic New England state of Vermont is more than just a fall foliage destination (though, of course, it’s particularly beautiful in autumn). From wintertime skiing in the charming small town of Stowe to summer road trips along Vermont back roads in search of the perfect New England-style craft brew, the state has something to offer in any season. Don’t skip on its capital, Burlington, either.

Hot air balloons taking flight in the morning
Where to Go in Fall
6 of the Prettiest Outdoor Experiences You Can Have This Fall
Don’t miss the wonderful changes happening outdoors this season.
July 31, 2024 05:20 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Three people sitting in camping chairs looking at the sky with solar eclipse viewers
Astrotourism
7 U.S. Parks With Great Views of Totality for the April Solar Eclipse
February 06, 2024 02:28 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Cody's Warren Street at dusk, with several motorcycles; parked cars line sides of street
Where to Travel Next
The Most Charming Small Town in Every U.S. State
January 12, 2024 09:01 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
A stone staircase rising through the forest, surrounded by tree trunks and green plants, with a mountain lake in the distance
Hiking + Cycling
These 3 Long-Distance Scenic Trails Have Joined the National Park System
December 13, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Joshua trees in the snow during sunset
Road Trips
The Best Winter Road Trips in the U.S.
December 05, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Hotels
A hotel lobby with boldly patterned wallpaper, potted trees, mirrors and artwork on the walls, and a patterned area rug
Hotels We Love
These Are the 15 Best Hotel Getaways in New England
New England is brimming with historic grande dames, design-minded boutique hotels, wellness retreats, and glamping getaways.
May 29, 2024 01:29 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
This bedroom of a treehouse accommodation at Twin Farms in Vermont has floor to ceiling windows with views of the area's birch forest.
Stay Here Next
Treehouses for Grown-Ups? Yes, Please. A Review of Vermont’s Elevated New Lodgings
Twin Farms in Vermont is a standard setter for luxurious getaways in the Northeast—and now the retreat’s new Treehouse accommodations are elevating it further.
April 18, 2024 12:59 PM
 · 
Greg Sullivan
View of Kauai's Na Pali Coast as seen from the Kalalau Trail.
Hotels
10 Airbnb Stays Near Spectacular Hiking Trails
Lace up your hiking boots: These vacation rentals are perfectly situated for adventurers who love to explore on foot.
March 05, 2024 02:49 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
The Tree Haus accommodations at the Green O are elevated 23 feet off the ground.
Hotels We Love
The 10 Top Cozy U.S. Hotels to Visit This Winter
With their firepits and comfort-minded interiors, these are the best hideaways where you can embrace the chill this season.
December 29, 2023 12:39 PM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Winter Sports
Where to Find the Best Après-Ski in the U.S.
There’s a memorable evening scene for every kind of traveler.
November 20, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
Nicholas DeRenzo
Road Trips
Embrace the Coziness of Fall in Vermont With This 3-Day Road Trip
Experience the glorious autumn colors and small towns of the Green Mountain State.
October 18, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Where to Go in Fall
The Most Charming U.S. Small Towns to Visit This Fall
From Alaska to Vermont, these lesser-known destinations are the perfect places to explore in autumn.
September 22, 2023 10:59 AM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern
Where to Travel Next
11 Most Charming Small Towns in New England
With appealing downtowns from the coast to the mountains, New England has some of the prettiest small towns in the USA.
September 21, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Road Trips
Fall Is the Best Season for Road Trips in the U.S.—Here Are the Top 12
If you’re craving a roadside adventure this autumn, consider one of these destinations.
August 15, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave
Road Trips
9 New England Road Trip Itineraries for Any Season
Whether it’s spring, summer, fall, or winter, there’s a road trip (or two) for each season.
August 09, 2023 10:20 AM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Natural Wonders
The 18 Best Places to See Fall Foliage in the U.S.
From national and state parks to small towns, these destinations are the best places to see autumn foliage.
August 06, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
AFAR Editors
People
Musician Sasami Left Her Heart in California (and Maine, Vermont, Australia...)
The artist, producer, and composer has found home again but is also dreaming of distant destinations. And tacos.
April 26, 2023 09:34 AM
 · 
Kaitlin Menza
Winter Sports
6 U.S. Resorts with Great Spring Skiing
Not only will there be great late-season skiing and snowboarding, but these mountains are also going all out this spring with music, food, festivals, and competitions.
March 16, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
Anna Fiorentino
Food + Drink
11 of the Best Breweries in Vermont to Visit
Daydreaming of a beer-cation to Vermont? These craft breweries need to be at the top of your list and at the bottom of your glass.
January 04, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
Jessie Beck
Trending News
Burlington Gets Direct Train Service From New York City
The new train extension rolls out on July 29.
August 02, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Trains
Vermont Restores Amtrak Service After Nearly 16-Month Hiatus
On July 19, you can take the Vermonter and the Ethan Allen Express within the state for just $1.
July 13, 2021 09:14 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
