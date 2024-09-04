Going Car-Free Is the Best Way to See Fall Foliage

Each fall, New England’s autumnal foliage transforms some of the most scenic regional byways into clogged arteries of brake lights. Reservations at bed-and-breakfasts or hotels near these popular roads become prime commodities that can easily add up into four-figure territory.

While many visitors to the Northeast tend to think of fall foliage season as a time to explore the region from behind the wheel, the more immersive and peaceful way to experience foliage is to ditch the car for a few hours. I had one such experience last October, when I took a pontoon boat cruise on Squam Lake in New Hampshire. The boat ride was advertised as a loon-spotting cruise, but with the lake’s forested shoreline in sepia tones, the excursion doubled as a way to witness the heft of the Northeast’s foliage. There were no concerns about swapping designated-driver duty throughout the day so that everyone can have a turn gawking at the golden tree canopy. Instead, time was spent among the reflection of amber trees in Squam Lake’s glassy waters, savoring the boating ambience with my fellow passengers.

This fall foliage season, leave the car behind. Continue on foot, bike, boat, train, or even zipline with these five worthwhile trips.

The Amtrak Vermonter

Book a trip : amtrak.com/vermonter-train

: amtrak.com/vermonter-train Where : Washington, D.C., to St. Albans, Vermont

: Washington, D.C., to St. Albans, Vermont Mode of fall foliage viewing: train

Running northeast from Washington, D.C., to St. Albans in Vermont, with stops in major cities like New York and Philly, Amtrak’s Vermonter train really hits its scenic stride when it meanders through the densely wooded valleys and hills of the Green Mountain State—offering a seemingly endless montage of crimson and gold each September and October. Consider reserving a window seat (it doesn’t cost extra) to guarantee a primo view, and make a weekend of the approximately 14-hour journey with overnight stays in charming small towns in Vermont, like Waterbury or White River Junction. Both towns offer centrally located train stations from which you can walk to local restaurants, shops, and hotels.

Bar Harbor is located on Mount Desert Island, alongside Frenchman Bay. Photo by Wangkun Jia/Shutterstock

Acadian Boat Tours

Book a trip : acadianboattours.com

: acadianboattours.com Location : Maine

: Maine Mode of fall foliage viewing: boat

Late September marks the beginning of what might just be the most magical time to explore New England’s lone national park. Acadia in fall is a gorgeous intersection of autumnal colors, trails, wispy fog, and chilly nights that call for lobster stew. And yet, much of the leaf-chasing action happens on the Acadian coast. Take it all in from the ocean on one of the nature sightseeing cruises offered by Acadian Boat Tours through October. You’ll push off from Bar Harbor and tour the waters of Frenchman Bay while admiring the craggy cliffs and diverse forests of the iconic coastline.

The Presidential Rail Trail

Book a trip : friendsofthepresidentialrailtrail.org

: friendsofthepresidentialrailtrail.org Location : New Hampshire

: New Hampshire Mode of fall foliage viewing: biking or walking

Thanks to decades of organizing from cycling advocates, multiuse “rail trails” are becoming a fixture of New England’s landscape. But few are as epically scenic as the Presidential Rail Trail, which extends 20 miles through the Presidential Range, the biggest and tallest of the White Mountains. Set off from the town of Gorham, biking or walking through halls of amber-leaved trees that open up to offer astounding mountain views. Finish on the shores of Cherry Pond, the crown jewel of the Pondicherry Wildlife Refuge. And keep an eye out for wild turkeys, black bears, and even the occasional moose along the way.

The Berkshires are a part of the Appalachian Mountain range. Photo by lucasImages/Shutterstock

The High Road

Book a trip : bnrc.org

: bnrc.org Location : Massachusetts

: Massachusetts Mode of fall foliage viewing: walking

Yes, the Berkshires might be one of the most popular and bustling destinations for leaf-peeping during the fall. But most foliage fans don’t know about the High Road, a new and growing town-to-town footpath through some of the most sumptuous forests in the area. Launched by the Berkshire Natural Resources Council, the High Road is a multiyear project that will eventually span the entire mountain range. And the inaugural segment, from Pittsfield to Lenox, is a tantalizing sneak peek at things to come. The High Road features gentler and less angular terrain, allowing walkers to have a more meditative journey that can feel like forest bathing, as opposed to the rigor usually associated with hiking.

The Adventure Park

Book a trip : myadventurepark.com

: myadventurepark.com Location : Bridgeport, Connecticut

: Bridgeport, Connecticut Mode of fall foliage viewing: zipline

Why settle for gazing up at the autumn tree canopy when you can literally get into it? Bridgeport’s Discovery Museum offers visitors the chance to try a more adrenaline-fueled kind of foliage chasing at the on-site Adventure Park—an obstacle course with 38 ziplines and 14 suspended “treetop trails” with bridges, ladders, and ropes. Visitors receive the necessary gear and an orientation on how to use it from a staff member before embarking on the self-guided ramble through the canopy.