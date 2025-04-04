This Is the Best Alaska Cruise for Families

If planning a family cruise to Alaska overwhelms you, take out all the guesswork and book the Disney cruise. As a mom of three who recently took her kids on a Disney cruise solo, I can confidently share that it was a breeze. I can’t imagine an easier way to do Alaska for parents—and I’m dying to take my kids to the Last Frontier, Disney-style.

Alaska is one of those once-in-a-lifetime destinations on many families’ list of dream trips. However, the daunting task of planning the perfect itinerary that entertains all family members can seem like a tall task. Fortunately for busy parents, Disney Cruise Line has thought of everything to ensure everyone in the family, from the youngest to oldest, has the time of their lives. It may sound like a unicorn, but it actually can be a vacation where parents and kids relax, have fun, and make magical core memories.

Visit top Alaska sights with family-friendly itineraries

Stroll charming Alaskan towns and perhaps even catch a salmon run. Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line’s Alaska itineraries are designed specifically with families in mind so they can easily see the best of Alaska, leave the logistics to DCL, and focus on bonding. Highlights include meandering through charming port towns like Ketchikan and Juneau, viewing wildlife from the ship’s deck, catching a salmon run, and savoring local Alaska cuisine.

When you book a Port Adventure, every detail, from transportation logistics to vetted tour guides, is taken care of, saving hours in trip planning for busy parents, like poring over each excursion to determine if it’s kid friendly. Families can simply take in the awe-inspiring wonders of Alaska.

Head out on an epic glacier excursion and visit a bear sanctuary. See a lumberjack show or ride the kid-friendly White Pass scenic railway filled with incredible views (and maybe a bald eagle or two) your whole crew will marvel at. There’s perhaps no easier way to see Alaska than to walk off the ship and know your excursion has already been thoroughly researched and pre-paid, and all that’s left to do is enjoy.

You may even spy an ocean critter or two from your balcony. Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

Spread out in spacious staterooms

Families know that space is paramount, so roomy staterooms that help maximize the square footage won’t go unnoticed. Designed specifically with families in mind, the staterooms are roomier than others, with plenty of spots for luggage. A practical split-bathroom design means the toilet is in one room, and the shower, tub, and sink are in another so two people can use the bathroom simultaneously—essential when traveling with multiple kids.

An assigned host for each stateroom gets to know your family and adds personal touches each night during the turndown service. (Towel animals were a huge hit with my kids.) They’re also there to help you with anything you need during your stay, whether extra towels or questions about the daily schedule and everything in between.

Enjoy family-friendly dining options

A meal with a glacier view Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

Before embarking, you can select a dining time for your family dinner each night in the restaurants. Disney Cruise Line features rotational dining, meaning your family can try out each signature restaurant, with no reservations needed. You’ll have a different experience each night while the same server follows your rotation throughout your stay, allowing them to get to know your family and their preferences or any special dietary needs. My kids became so attached to our fantastic server that we returned to take pictures with her on the last day.

One of the biggest standouts of a Disney cruise to me was the dinnertime entertainment that kept every family member engaged and enthralled, from a jazz-filled Tiana appearance to the imaginative Animator’s Palate that must be seen to be believed.

If your little one’s starving (or up super early) and just can’t wait to eat, families can hit up the buffet for Mickey-shaped treats and more, also without a reservation. Complimentary 24/7 room service is also convenient if you want a low-key evening in, to order a snack for a napping child, or to have your coffee delivered first thing in the morning.

Take advantage of an incredible kids’ club

You never know who you’ll see onboard Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

If parents want to truly unwind on a cruise, an engaging kids’ club is a must. It’s a noteworthy bonus for families whether you’re dropping them off to have an hour by the pool, get a massage at the spa, or even simply nap. And if there’s one thing that made my jaw drop on our Disney cruise, it was the Disney Oceaneer Club for kids.

Having been aboard several other cruises, I can safely say there’s no comparison. From slides and an Avengers room displaying replicas of famous movie costumes and props to a dedicated crafting area and parties with Disney characters, there was something for every kid.

I especially appreciated how secure the check-in and check-out processes were, thanks to the Oceaneer Bands the kids wore throughout our sailing. Upon checking in, they immediately washed their hands and were off to play. My six and 10-year-old didn’t want to leave when it came time for pick-up—and still talk about it to this day.

Sit back and enjoy renowned entertainment

There’s no shortage of onboard entertainment. Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

What perhaps sets Disney Cruise Line apart from other ships heading to Alaska the most is the top-notch entertainment. I can promise you there will never be a shortage of things for the family to do. From multiple pools, scheduled activities every hour of the day, and so much more, you’ll be hard-pressed to hear “I’m bored” from any of your kids.

After a day filled with incredible Alaskan landscapes, you can eat dinner and relax while taking in a stellar Broadway-style show. The best part? No reservations are required, a significant difference from other ships where people often set alarms to ensure they reserve seats for the shows they want. On this Alaska cruise, you can see where the evening goes, and the family ends up—without the stress of feeling obligated to make certain times.

When you travel as a family, it can be challenging to find an itinerary that allows everyone to truly experience the authenticity and top highlights of a place like Alaska while still relaxing and engaging in activities every member of the family enjoys at the same time. Luckily, Disney Cruise Line makes it easy for families to soak in Alaska’s stunning scenery and unwind onboard with unforgettable experiences for a vacation everyone will be talking about long after it’s over.

