Emirates Has $878 Flights for Two This Valentine’s Day—but You’ll Have to Act Fast

If you’re looking to treat your loved one to a last-minute getaway, don’t miss Emirates’ deeply discounted two-for-one Valentine’s Day sale.

From now until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 16, round-trip fares on Emirates—one of the best airlines in the world—for two people traveling together can be booked for as low as $878 between U.S. cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, New York, Newark, and Boston to destinations including Milan, Athens, Bangkok, Cape Town, Dubai, the Maldives, Bali, Johannesburg, and Nairobi.

The sale applies to economy fares for travel between February 18 and November 15, 2020, and business fares between February 21 and November 15, 2020. (However, Newark to Athens economy fares are valid from February 18 to May 14, and August 20 to November 15, 2020, while New York to Milan economy fares are valid from February 18 to May 14, and July 18 to November 15, 2020.) While the lowest fares of $878 can be found for two people flying together in economy between New York (JFK) and Milan, business-class tickets for two can be booked on that same route for as little as $5,898. That means round-trip fares per person can be found as low as $439.

Here are a few other fares that you can find right now.

Round-trip economy flights for two from the East Coast:

Newark (EWR) to Athens from $898

Fort Lauderdale to Dubai from $1,438

Boston to Bangkok from $1,758

New York (JFK) to Bali from $1,718

Round-trip economy flights for two from the West Coast:

Los Angeles to Nairobi from $1,658

San Francisco to Cape Town from $1,758

Los Angeles to Dubai from $1,718

San Francisco to the Maldives from $2,038

Round-trip economy flights for two from Central USA: