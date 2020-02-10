Emirates Has $878 Flights for Two This Valentine’s Day—but You’ll Have to Act Fast

Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Air Travel

By Lyndsey Matthews

02.10.20

Emirates is offering two-for-one fares in economy and business right now.

Dreaming of a romantic getaway to Milan, Bali, or Athens? Don’t miss these two-for-one deals to those destinations (and more) on one of the world’s best airlines.

If you’re looking to treat your loved one to a last-minute getaway, don’t miss Emirates’ deeply discounted two-for-one Valentine’s Day sale.

From now until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 16, round-trip fares on Emirates—one of the best airlines in the world—for two people traveling together can be booked for as low as $878 between U.S. cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, New York, Newark, and Boston to destinations including Milan, Athens, Bangkok, Cape Town, Dubai, the Maldives, Bali, Johannesburg, and Nairobi. 

The sale applies to economy fares for travel between February 18 and November 15, 2020, and business fares between February 21 and November 15, 2020. (However, Newark to Athens economy fares are valid from February 18 to May 14, and August 20 to November 15, 2020, while New York to Milan economy fares are valid from February 18 to May 14, and July 18 to November 15, 2020.) While the lowest fares of $878 can be found for two people flying together in economy between New York (JFK) and Milan, business-class tickets for two can be booked on that same route for as little as $5,898. That means round-trip fares per person can be found as low as $439.

Here are a few other fares that you can find right now.

Round-trip economy flights for two from the East Coast:

  • Newark (EWR) to Athens from $898
  • Fort Lauderdale to Dubai from $1,438
  • Boston to Bangkok from $1,758
  • New York (JFK) to Bali from $1,718

Round-trip economy flights for two from the West Coast:

  • Los Angeles to Nairobi from $1,658
  • San Francisco to Cape Town from $1,758
  • Los Angeles to Dubai from $1,718
  • San Francisco to the Maldives from $2,038

Round-trip economy flights for two from Central USA:

  • Chicago (ORD) to Nairobi from $1,578
  • Dallas (DFW) to Dubai from $1,558
  • Chicago (ORD) to Johannesburg from $1,578

To book these fares, search for the best dates via Google Flights and purchase your tickets directly through the Emirates website.

