American Adds 5 New Flights to Europe, Including to Underrated Capitals, a Fashion Hub, and Waterfront Gems

American Airlines fliers will have more ways to reach Europe and South America next spring and summer, thanks to a major international route expansion plan.

On August 7, the airline unveiled its 2026 summer schedule, which includes six new long-haul routes: brand-new service to Prague; the only nonstop flight from the United States to Budapest; added seasonal routes to Athens, Milan, and Zurich; and extended service to Buenos Aires.

Here’s a closer look at the new routes (which go on sale on August 11 at aa.com or through the carrier’s mobile app)—and what travelers can expect in each destination.

American’s new and expanded international routes for 2026

Bonus: It’s easy enough to supplement your visit in Budapest (pictured) with a stay in Prague by taking the train. Photo by Arvydas Venckus/Unsplash

Philadelphia to Budapest, Hungary

Summer seasonal service from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD) begins May 21, 2026, aboard Boeing 787‑8s. Unless another carrier announces a new pathway, this will be the only nonstop flight from the U.S. to Hungary. The route makes it easier to reach one of Central Europe’s most historically rich and increasingly popular cities, with its two distinct sides: Buda’s castle district and hillside hikes, and Pest’s art nouveau cafés, Jewish Quarter, and iconic Parliament building. Budapest is also known for its thermal baths, including Széchenyi and Gellért, as well as a growing food scene that ranges from traditional Hungarian markets to Michelin-starred menus.

Philadelphia to Prague, Czechia

Another seasonal service from Philadelphia to Prague Václav Havel Airport (PRG) debuting May 21 and served daily by a 787‑8. Prague remains one of Europe’s most romantic cities. Wander cobbled streets lined with Gothic spires, sip Pilsner in a 15th-century beer hall, or watch the Astronomical Clock strike the hour in Old Town Square. There’s a direct train that runs between Budapest and Prague in less than seven hours, so travelers can easily visit both cities in one trip. They can even fly into one city and out of the other via American’s new Philadelphia routes.

Dallas–Fort Worth to Athens, Greece



Daily service to Athens International Airport (ATH) from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) aboard a 787‑8 starts May 21, 2026. That means more direct access to Greece’s capital, a key jumping-off point for exploring the Greek islands—though Athens is increasingly worth a longer stay on its own. Beyond the Acropolis and other ancient sites, travelers will find modern art museums, a strong coffee culture, a fresh crop of cool new hotels, and a walkable historic core with plenty of locally owned shops and tavernas.

Venice isn’t the only Italian city where canals provide vital passageways; in Milan’s hip Navigli neighborhood, two main canals are lined with some of the city’s buzziest bars and restaurants. Photo by Sergey Omelchenko/Unsplash

Miami to Milan, Italy



Launching March 29, 2026, American will begin offering year‑round service from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) with 787‑8 aircraft—reinstating a route suspended during the pandemic. It’s a useful link not only for travelers heading to Milan, but also for those planning to explore the surrounding region. From Milan, it’s easy to reach Lake Como, the Dolomites, or cities such as Verona, Parma, and Bologna by train. Within the fashion-forward city, travelers can tour major landmarks such as the Duomo and La Scala opera house, see The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci, or visit design-focused institutions such as the Triennale and Fondazione Prada.

Dallas–Fort Worth to Zurich, Switzerland

Running from May 21 to August 4, 2026, with daily flights on a Boeing 777‑200, this summer route from DFW to Zurich Airport (ZRH) offers a straight shot to Switzerland’s most cosmopolitan city. Take in lakefront art museums, indulge in Swiss cuisine (like fondue and rosti), or time your trip for Zurich’s famed open-air cinema season. The flight also grants access to the rest of Switzerland, with high-speed trains connecting Zurich to Lucerne, Bern, and Andermatt within a few hours.

Dallas–Fort Worth to Buenos Aires, Argentina

Already a popular winter route, American is extending service from DFW to Buenos Aires’s Ezeiza International Airport (EZE) into summer (May 21 through August 3, 2026, on a 787-8). That’s shoulder season in Argentina, a cooler but quieter time to experience tango in San Telmo, graze through Palermo’s parrillas, or escape to nearby wine country in Mendoza.