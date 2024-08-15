A Wildfire Near Athens Forced Evacuations This Week. Here’s What to Know About Staying Safe in Greece

Travelers in Athens on Monday, August 12, watched as a cloud of smoke and ash billowed above the Acropolis as a result of a massive wildfire that burned 24 miles northeast of the Greek capital.

Brought under control by Wednesday morning, Greece’s worst wildfire this year claimed the life of one woman, injured dozens including firefighters, razed around 124,710 acres of land, and destroyed or damaged about 100 homes and businesses.

Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers, assisted by additional European forces, managed to tame the ferocious blaze, which was fanned by strong winds that sent flames leaping as high as 80 feet. The fire moved swiftly through the tinderbox-dry woodlands of Mount Pendeli and into the leafy northern Athens suburbs.

Thousands of residents, shocked that the blaze could have reached their doorstep, were forced to evacuate their homes. Animal welfare groups assisted in rescuing dozens of pets and other animals. Stepping in quickly to assist those left homeless, the Hellenic Federation of Hotels set up a platform, providing temporary accommodation for 649 people in 39 hotels, according to state broadcaster ERT.

With temperatures in Athens forecast to reach a high of 100.4 F (38 C) on Thursday and Friday, the authorities remained on high alert to swiftly attend to sporadic flare-ups. The fire began on Sunday in Varnavas, northeast of Athens, near the historic town of Marathon. Affected suburbs included Dionysos, Vrilissia, and Halandri. Authorities are examining what caused the blaze, which is believed to have started in a field in Varnavas. Kostas Tsigas, head of the firefighters’ association, told Greek media it was “likely the toughest fire of the past 20 years.” He noted humans were at fault for 99 percent of fires, whether they were lit intentionally or arose out of carelessness.

Why are there so many wildfires in Greece?

Hundreds of wildfires have broken out in Greece since April, even before the official kickoff of the fire season in May. To date this summer, blazes have affected the islands of Evia, Chios, Kos, and Crete, as well as Thessaloniki, among other parts of the country. In early July, a fire on Kos saw 10,000 residents and visitors evacuated.

Scientists say their frequency and intensity is the result of increasingly hot and dry weather conditions across Europe, the world’s fastest warming continent, that are associated with the human-caused climate crisis. This year, Greece is experiencing its hottest summer on record, with the earliest-ever heat wave striking in the first days of June.

Athens, like the vast majority of the country, has experienced higher-than-average temperatures and very low rainfall. As a result, its parched forested areas are vulnerable to fire. During the past eight years, wildfires have consumed 37 percent of greater Athens’s forests, according to the National Observatory.

The effect of Greece’s wildfires on local resources

In late July, islands including Leros, Sifnos, and parts of Crete and Kefalonia, which host millions of visitors in summer, declared states of emergency over water shortages. Reservoirs and underground water sources were hard hit by an unusually warm winter. The demands of tourism have further exacerbated the problem as authorities seek solutions such as temporary seawater desalination plants. Ever-expanding hotel development in recent years has also impacted water supplies, particularly as pools put extra pressure on dwindling water resources.

I’m planning to travel to Greece in the near future. Should I still go?

Christos Stergiou, CEO and founder of Greece-based luxury travel company True Trips, told Afar it was understandable for tourists visiting Athens, or those on the islands with scheduled flights back to Athens, to be worried.

“We are all very saddened by what has happened,” he said. Stergiou referred to Greece’s deadliest blaze, which occurred in 2018 east of Athens, killing 104 people. “I think a lot of the learnings we had from this tragic event have helped the country create additional mechanisms, such as the 112 emergency phone number,” he said. “One fire, for example, was very close to my parents’ home at some point. It started and was put out within minutes since there are now [fire-detecting] drones along with helicopters and planes to fight fires. And, obviously, the fire department is spread out across regions on days when we know there will be a lot of heat and windy conditions.”

The Greek state has harnessed new technology to take action against fires to “make people feel a little bit safer,” Stergiou said. He added, “Fires happen in the U.S., Australia, Greece, and many other countries. Unfortunately, I think it’s the new normal.”

What can I do to stay safe in Greece?

Greece was not experiencing any major wildfires at the time of writing. During emergency situations such as fires, residents and visitors in affected locales receive alerts on their phones, also in English, via the EU-wide 112 emergency phone number, advising them well in advance to move to a safe area.

Stergiou said that some travelers might receive 112 messages on their phone yet not be able to gauge the geographical boundaries of fire-affected areas. “In that case, speak with your travel advisor, your host hotel, or the authorities. Ask locals. They are more than happy to guide you,” he said.

Open fires are strictly prohibited during Greece’s fire season, which lasts through the end of October. Fireworks launched from a privately chartered yacht off the island of Hydra in late June burned through 300 acres of forest. If you see a fire or see someone lighting a fire, call the fire service at 199. If you need emergency assistance, call 112.

How can I make a positive impact?

Whether you’re staying in a hotel, an Airbnb, or a friend’s home, be mindful of water use. Take short showers. Reuse bathroom towels and sheets. Switch off the air-conditioning when you’re out and about to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.