Welcome Aboard the Premier Yachting Experience in the British Virgin Islands

Made up of some 50 islands, cays, and islets and boasting steady wind year-round, there’s no better way to explore the British Virgin Islands than by sea—and thanks to The Moorings, your dream Caribbean vacation is closer than you think. Spend a week (or two) cruising gin-clear waters, eating lobster on deck, and sailing through hidden coves aboard a private yacht. Choose from a wide selection of bespoke charters from traditional monohulls to modern power catamarans made by only the best boat builders with the highest standards of performance and comfort.

Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or looking for a week of luxury on the water, The Moorings provides all guests with first-class customer service. The company’s dedicated Vacation Planning Specialists can arrange flights, hotels, transfers, and land tours, while onsite staff and a complimentary friendly skipper will ensure you have a stress-free start to your voyage. If you require any assistance during your trip, rest assured that The Moorings is well-equipped to reach you anywhere within the BVI quickly and attentively. Read on to learn more about how The Moorings will help you uncover the best of the BVI.

Customize your charter

Starting with just six monohulls in 1969, The Moorings today boasts a modern fleet of more than 400 active yachts across the globe, all created in close partnership with celebrated heritage manufacturers. Discover the charm of traditional sailing on a classic monohull backed by the expert craftsmanship of Beneteau. Make yourself at home on a spacious sailing catamaran’s roomy en-suite staterooms or island hop across the BVI on a power yacht by industry leader Robertson & Caine.

The best part? The Moorings gives its guests the freedom to select every detail of their vacation, right down to their onboard experience. Embark on a thrilling adventure as the skipper of a bareboat charter or splurge on VIP treatment with a crewed yacht, complete with a professional captain and chef team. For a happy medium, hire a skipper to lead the way while you kick back with a cocktail.

Enjoy world-class amenities

Featuring innovative equipment, special amenities, and high-end accommodations, chartering one of The Moorings’ yachts is a bit like staying on a floating resort. Sail in style with integrated indoor-outdoor living spaces, forward seating areas, electric dinghy platforms, expansive raised fly bridges with wrap-around seating, and more.

No matter what level of service you select, all boats include the help of a Vacation Planning Specialist, an optional skipper on the first day, linens, Wi-Fi, AC, a BBQ grill, a fully equipped kitchen, a flatscreen TV, a DVD player, speakers, fuel, and additional necessities. Provisioning services, water toys, and entertainment packages can all be added at time of booking. Those in search of a one-in-a-lifetime getaway should consider a five-star crewed yacht to better soak up the beauty of the BVI. In addition to the above, the all-inclusive fee covers meals, snacks, and beverages, as well as a fully stocked bar, watersports equipment, housekeeping services, most mooring ball fees, and a cell phone rental.

Travel deeper in the BVI

With different ports of call found around its 50 islands, cays, and islets, the possibilities are endless in the BVI. On a private yacht, you can savor the greatest luxury of all—time—and island hop wherever your curiosity and the wind take you, from historic Norman Island, where pirates once stored their stolen treasure, to majestic Jost Van Dyke, a rural paradise and home to Foxy’s, the New Year’s Eve party hub.

Discover some of the most enchanting natural wonders in the Caribbean, including the maze-like rock pools and tunnels of The Baths on Virgin Gorda and flamingo-filled salt ponds on Anegada. Scuba divers can descend to the RMS Rhone, a mail steamer sunk during a hurricane in 1867, and come face-to-face with diverse marine life on kaleidoscopic coral reefs. Fill up your day with action-packed watersports, snorkeling, and fishing, or simply soak up the beauty of the islands while relaxing on a secluded, pristine beach with a Painkiller in hand. If you don’t know where to start, your Vacation Planning Specialist will help curate the perfect customized itinerary.