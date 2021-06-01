Required Eating: 6 Meals Not to Miss in the BVI

Fill your island time with freshly caught seafood, smoky jerk chicken, East Indian specialties, and plenty of Painkillers.

Located to the east of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Sea, the British Virgin Islands comprise four main islands—and more than 60 smaller ones. It’s no surprise then that cuisine here is seafood-centric, with Anegada in particular being known for its lobster-filled reef. What’s less expected is the delicious fusion of flavors on offer, from Caribbean, East Indian, and African to Spanish, French, Dutch, and English. Below, we’ve rounded up the BVI’s best food and where to try it, whether you’re craving conch fritters, Caribbean lobster, or chicken roti. Whatever you order, be sure to accompany it with a Painkiller, a potent libation of local rum, fresh fruit juice, and nutmeg that was invented in the BVIs. Locally caught lobster at the Beach Club Restaurant at Oil Nut Bay Virgin Gorda You can only get to the Beach Club at Oil Nut Bay on Virgin Gorda by boat or helicopter, but this swanky restaurant is worth the extra effort. Here, it’s all about the views—and the lobster. Freshly caught crustaceans from neighboring Anegada feature in almost every dish: Start with the lobster poppers (a fun twist on the classic conch fritter), then move on to either the lobster roll, lobster burger, or lobster pizza (the house specialty, it comes topped with Cajun spices and lime-and-ginger oil). To drink, don’t miss the signature Sir Francis Drake cocktail, with rum, pineapple, guava, banana, lime, and the resort’s own coconut cordial. Weekend barbecue at Foxy’s Jost Van Dyke

In 1968, Philicianno “Foxy” Callwood opened an eponymous bar on Jost Van Dyke to cater to the yacht crowd that came for the island’s white-sand beaches. The indoor-outdoor spot was such a success that, a half-century later, it remains a favorite of the boating set, who often moor their dinghies off Foxy’s dock. Open 365 days a year, the bar is famous for signature drinks like the Dread Fox (a blend of Foxy’s own Firewater rum, cranberry juice, and sour mix). It also serves Caribbean fare like local lobster, conch fritters, and chicken roti, but it’s the weekend barbecue you won’t want to miss. On Saturdays and Sundays, Foxy’s goes all out with multiple grills right on the beach, offering unlimited servings of barbecued ribs, chicken, and mahi mahi—plus sides like pasta salad, rice and peas, grilled vegetables, and tropical fruit—for just $35 per person. Chicken roti at Soggy Dollar Jost Van Dyke You can’t visit the BVI without stopping by the Soggy Dollar. The Jost Van Dyke bar gets its name from the fact that it’s only reachable by boat and doesn’t have any docks, so guests have to swim in from their anchored yachts or ferries. Once ashore, they end up paying for their drinks with soggy dollars (or a wet credit card).

After working up an appetite on your swim, dig into the chicken roti, served with mango chutney and a garden salad. It’s one of the better examples of the East Indian food popular throughout the BVI. To drink, get a Painkiller, which was invented at the Soggy Dollar in 1970 and is still made with the same top-secret ratio of premium dark rum, cream of coconut, pineapple and orange juices, and freshly grated Grenadian nutmeg. Jerk chicken from J Blakx Jerk BBQ Tortola The Black family has been barbecuing meat in the BVIs since 1994, earning a reputation for tender, flavorful fare. After closing their original restaurant in 2001, they reopened as a food truck in 2018 with a new concept—instead of grilling meats, they smoked them low and slow. From their truck in Road Town, Tortola, they now offer ribs, brisket, and homemade sausage, but their speciality is jerk chicken, which they season with a secret rub before cooking in the smoker. Available to order as a half chicken, chicken breast, or jerk chicken salad, it makes for the perfect aprés-beach meal, especially when paired with made-from-scratch sides like rice and peas, warm potato salad, and corn on the cob. Order your meal to go, or enjoy it at one of the umbrella-shaded picnic tables set up next to the truck. Ital cuisine at Irie Ites Ital Tortola

