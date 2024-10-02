6 Under-the-Radar Places to Visit in the British Virgin Islands

Looking for a Caribbean vacation that defies expectations? Travelers who prefer to venture off the beaten path will discover plenty of hidden treasures in the British Virgin Islands, with more than 50 isles to explore and a diverse array of sites, restaurants, and activities in lesser-known spots. Hike through stunning national parks with a conservationist guide and learn to kiteboard off a legendary private island.

To uncover some of the archipelago’s secrets, consider visiting destinations with fewer crowds, such as Anegada and the North Sound of Virgin Gorda. Yet even Tortola, the largest and most populated island, offers under-the-radar things to see and do when you take the time to look and remember to follow the locals. Here are some of the top experiences in the BVI to help inspire you to travel deeper and more mindfully.

Hike through Tortola’s local history

It’s no secret that the British Virgin Islands is a marine paradise—but fewer people take the time to explore the isles’ stunning interior. Travelers can sign up for educational hiking tours with Eco Adventures BVI to delve deeper into Tortola’s rich culture, nature, and biodiversity.

Founded by Mervin Hastings, a marine biologist and the former Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, who was born and raised on the island, the tour operator boasts 10 different family-friendly outings. Enjoy a picturesque hike to Anderson Point through Shark Bay National Park, visit a working pineapple farm, and step back in history while wandering the ruins of an 18th-century distillery.

Savor farm-to-fork dining in Tortola

Delicious cuisine awaits in the BVI. Courtesy of the British Virgin Islands

Nestled in the mountains of Tortola, Irie Ites Ital offers a taste of locally grown BVI produce. The seasonal menu, inspired by the plant-based cuisine that’s a staple of the Rastafari movement, celebrates the earth’s bounty and vibrant Caribbean flavors. Chefs Sarai and Jamal Bradshaw make everything in-house and gather many ingredients from their garden. Choose from various classics like fried cinnamon plantains and lentil burgers, as well as creative specials such as vegan carrot hot dogs and “Klondike bars” made with frozen banana, strawberry, and mango.

Go glamping in Anegada

One of Anegada’s pristine beaches Courtesy of the British Virgin Islands

As the only coral isle in the British Virgin Islands and the site of miles of unspoiled beaches, Anegada is a hidden gem. What’s the best way to experience it? Book an oceanfront Palapa Retreat at the Anegada Beach Club. Raised atop the dunes, the open-air accommodations include a king canopy bed, a furnished deck, and an ensuite bathroom with a hot shower. When you aren’t watching the waves roll by, dine on freshly grilled lobster while digging your toes into the sand at the property’s al fresco restaurant or try your hand at bonefishing.

Kayak through Tortola’s mangroves

Along with coral reefs and sandy coves, the BVI is awash in natural treasures. For something a little different, consider joining GroundSea Adventures during a two-hour guided paddle through Tortola’s “secret” mangrove lagoon tucked away on a remote private estate. Don’t forget to keep your eyes open for baby sharks, turtles, rays, and fish—the trees’ roots function as sheltering nurseries for many different animals.

Travelers who want to extend their experience can opt for a half-day paddle and hike up Mount Alma, which towers over Trellis Bay and Hans Creek on Beef Island. Pirates once used a version of the winding trail to access the strategic lookout point at the top.

Enjoy water sports in the North Sound

Put on the map by diving legend Herbert “Bert” Kilbride back in the 1960s, Saba Rock has long ranked as a popular hangout for in-the-know locals and visitors searching for barefoot luxury. Now, the iconic one-acre island, a five-minute ferry ride away from Virgin Gorda in the North Sound, provides an ideal home base for water sports enthusiasts; the surrounding waters are one of the world’s top kiteboarding and windsurfing destinations. Guests can also go scuba diving, kayaking, or paddleboarding. Stay for dinner and savor the catch of the day during an epic sunset, or better yet, spend the night in one of Saba Rock’s nautical-themed rooms with 180°-views of the ocean.