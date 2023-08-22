The Ultimate Guide to Outdoor Adventure in the British Virgin Islands

Nestled in the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean, the British Virgin Islands are a tropical paradise of turquoise water, sun-soaked harbors, and sugar-sand beaches. Island hopping is a breeze thanks to steady sailing conditions year-round and the proximity between the destination’s 50 islands, cays, and islets. Explorers can look forward to abundant outdoor adventures, from hiking to swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving, and beyond.

The best way to experience it all? Aboard one of The Moorings’ first-class yachts. All you have to do is choose your vessel—the modern fleet includes stunning monohulls, spacious sailing catamarans, and power yachts—and decide how active you want to be. Seasoned sailors can chart their own course on a bareboat charter, while those looking for the full VIP treatment might consider a crewed yacht, complete with a professional captain and chef. Let The Moorings’ dedicated Vacation Planning Specialists do the rest, from arranging flights and hotels to booking land transfers and tours.

Here, discover the top places to find the natural wonders of the BVI while traveling by private yacht and the top ways to enjoy them. Endless adventure on both land and sea awaits.

Dive into adventure on Cooper Island

The BVI offers memorable snorkeling and diving. Courtesy of The Moorings

Start your journey at Cooper Island, located a short six nautical miles from The Moorings base at Road Town on Tortola. A perfect hideaway, this diminutive island hosts only one eco-resort, Cooper Island Beach Club, which sits right on the protected anchorage of Manchioneel Bay.

Spend the day basking on the pristine white sand or paddle boarding in the calm, clear water; nearby Cistern Point offers lovely snorkeling and turtle watching. Avid scuba divers can book a trip with Sail Caribbean Divers. Because Cooper Island sits adjacent to the BVI’s “wreck alley,” where several ships were scuppered as dive sites, it’s a top destination for the sport. In the early evening, grab a rum or beer—the resort brews its own using solar energy—and kick back at the westward-facing bar for a spectacular sunset.

Reconnect with nature on Virgin Gorda

Sail toward Virgin Gorda, one of the most gorgeous islands in the Caribbean and home of the world-famous Baths. A natural wonder and arguably the most popular attraction in the BVI, The Baths National Park is packed with postcard-worthy granite boulders (some as large as 40 feet), grottos, and maze-like tunnels.

Wade in rock pools at the world-famous Baths on Virgin Gorda. Courtesy of The Moorings

Afterward, take the 15-minute hike down the easy trail toward Devil’s Bay National Park to swim and snorkel on the tranquil beach. Wrap up your excursion with a potent Painkiller cocktail at Top of the Baths, a restaurant and bar with exquisite views of the BVI.

Leave the Baths for the North Sound of Virgin Gorda, an excellent overnight anchorage. You’ll find the iconic Bitter End Yacht Club, the North Sound’s oldest watering hole with a tight-knit community of yachtsmen for over half a century. Call ahead to book a slip and unwind with an afternoon of beach games, kitesurfing, and windsurfing.

Immerse yourself in a private island fantasy on Anegada

Take off early and cruise to Anegada, a rural, low-lying coral island, unlike any others in the BVI. Although it’s only 11 miles long, consider renting a car or a scooter to get from one extraordinary site to another. In the island’s interior, hike along Bones Bight nature trail, where you can spot rare rock iguanas, frangipani trees, and wild orchids, or make your way to the salt ponds teeming with pink Caribbean flamingos.

Visit the famous Conch Mounds, towering dunes of empty shells first formed by the Arawak people thousands of years ago, go snorkeling with the stingrays and parrotfish of Anegada Horseshoe Reef, try your hand at bone fishing, and enjoy the quiet solitude of a stroll on Cow Wreck beach. No matter what you do, no visit to Anegada is complete without a meal of locally caught lobster; savor some of the freshest catch in the world at Potter’s by the Sea, Anegada Reef Hotel, and Wonky Dog.

Live the good life on Jost van Dyke

Get underway to Jost Van Dyke, a tiny island with an enchanting, rugged coastline and a reputation for celebrating. With a population of over 200 and three lush square miles, it’s genuinely a wild gem. While your time away sunbathing at White Bay Beach, a long stretch of pristine white sand dotted with award-winning bars, including Soggy Dollar—the birthplace of the legendary Painkiller—named for the yachties who swim from their boats, soaking their dollar notes.

Explore the snorkeling treasure straight from your yacht. Courtesy of The Moorings

Sail around Jost Van Dyke and look for playful bottlenose dolphins and other marine life before stopping for dinner at Foxy’s, one of the most famous restaurants in the Caribbean. Best known for its annual New Year’s Eve party, this storied institution fills up nightly with travelers looking for live music and delicious BBQ.

Step back in history on Norman Island

Located at the southern tip of the BVI archipelago, Norman Island—with its popular anchorage “The Bight”—was once a favorite spot for pirates to store their looted gold. Now referred to by locals as “Treasure Island,” it’s rumored to have inspired Robert Louis Stevenson’s famous novel of the same name.

Today, charters stop for a different treasure: three water-level caves populated with kaleidoscopic fish. Swim inside with a waterproof flashlight to enjoy this unique experience. (The nearby Indians, four rocky pinnacles that rise roughly 100 feet from the ocean floor, also offer can’t-miss snorkeling). Dry off and head to Willy T’s, a pirate-themed bar with open-air dining on a converted cargo ship that’s accessible only by private boat or water taxi. You may even be inspired to dive straight into the beautiful blue water below.