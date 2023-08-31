Enjoy the Ultimate 7-Day Vacation in the British Virgin Islands Aboard a Private Yacht

To truly unwind in the British Virgin Islands, an idyllic collection of islands in the Caribbean Sea, there’s perhaps no better experience than aboard a private yacht. With The Moorings’ seven-day itinerary, you can kick back on a trip filled with sandy beaches, clear blue water, beach clubs, fresh lobster, and more. Keep reading to learn just how dreamy chartering your own yacht in the BVI for a week can be.

Welcome to the British Virgin Islands

Enjoy ample beach time in the British Virgin Islands. Courtesy of The Moorings

After spending your first night in the Moorings Marina in Tortola getting settled, you’ll set off on your adventure the next morning to Cooper Island Resort. This family-owned, eco-resort on Cooper Island produces its own electricity and water and has 40 mooring buoys to accommodate visiting yachts. Go swimming or snorkeling and sip one of the resort’s own microbrews on the beach while you dig your toes into the sand. Cooper Island Resort is also home to one of BVI’s best rum bars with more than 280 types of rum, making it the largest collection of rum on the islands.

Explore the otherworldly landscape of Virgin Gorda

The Baths on Virgin Gorda Courtesy of The Moorings

From Cooper Island, set sail for The Baths on Virgin Gorda. A national park, this collection of giant boulders forms a maze that leads to idyllic natural rock pools, including one that’s located inside a small cave. Spend the night at your choice of stylish resorts on the island’s North Sound, such as Leverick Bay Resort; Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina; or the Bitter End Yacht Club.

Snorkeling in the British Virgin Islands. Courtesy of The Moorings

See Anegada’s flora and fauna

On the fourth day of your journey, set sail to Anegada to explore miles of pristine beaches, eat freshly caught lobster, and ride around on scooters. See flamingos, rock iguanas, and plants like sea lavender. Chill out on a secluded beach at Loblolly Bay or Cow Wreck Beach and end your day with cocktails at the Cow Wreck Beach Bar. You could also don diving gear and head underwater at Horseshoe Reef, where you’ll find a variety of marine life and a few shipwreck sites.

Visit picture-perfect Jost Van Dyke

From Anegada, sail to Jost Van Dyke, an island that’s a yachting favorite for its sheltered bays like Great Harbour. This is one of those places that really does look like a postcard. Come for its white-sand beaches and lush greenery, and stay for the birdwatching. This island, the smallest of the four main British Virgin Islands, is home to several nesting colonies of seabirds, including the brown pelican and black-headed gull. Before you leave, head to the Soggy Dollar Bar in White Bay to try its world-famous specialty drink—the Painkiller.

The British Virgin Islands Courtesy of The Moorings

Immerse yourself in the waters of Norman Island

Spend your sixth day of vacation at Norman Island, where you’ll find unforgettable snorkeling and The Bight, a historic sheltered bay popular with the yachting community. Swim among rock formations that resemble Indian headdresses. Get up close to coral gardens and the beauty of brightly colored reef fish under the sea. Don’t miss the William Thornton floating bar and restaurant, known as the Willy T.

If you’re traveling during the right time of the month, carve out time to stop at Trellis Bay which hosts monthly full moon parties for a fitting celebration to end your trip before heading back to the marina in Road Town, Tortola on your last day.