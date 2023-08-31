Sponsored Content
Travel InspirationOutdoor Adventure
Sponsored by The Moorings   •  August 31, 2023

Enjoy the Ultimate 7-Day Vacation in the British Virgin Islands Aboard a Private Yacht

Forget a weekend break, you’ll want to spend a full week snorkeling turquoise waters and strolling along white-sand beaches when you book your own yacht in this Caribbean paradise.

See the British Virgin Islands from a different perspective aboard a Moorings yacht.

See the British Virgin Islands from a different perspective aboard a Moorings yacht.

Courtesy of The Moorings

To truly unwind in the British Virgin Islands, an idyllic collection of islands in the Caribbean Sea, there’s perhaps no better experience than aboard a private yacht. With The Moorings’ seven-day itinerary, you can kick back on a trip filled with sandy beaches, clear blue water, beach clubs, fresh lobster, and more. Keep reading to learn just how dreamy chartering your own yacht in the BVI for a week can be.

Welcome to the British Virgin Islands

Enjoy ample beach time in the British Virgin Islands.

Enjoy ample beach time in the British Virgin Islands.

Courtesy of The Moorings

After spending your first night in the Moorings Marina in Tortola getting settled, you’ll set off on your adventure the next morning to Cooper Island Resort. This family-owned, eco-resort on Cooper Island produces its own electricity and water and has 40 mooring buoys to accommodate visiting yachts. Go swimming or snorkeling and sip one of the resort’s own microbrews on the beach while you dig your toes into the sand. Cooper Island Resort is also home to one of BVI’s best rum bars with more than 280 types of rum, making it the largest collection of rum on the islands.

Explore the otherworldly landscape of Virgin Gorda

The Baths on Virgin Gorda

The Baths on Virgin Gorda

Courtesy of The Moorings

From Cooper Island, set sail for The Baths on Virgin Gorda. A national park, this collection of giant boulders forms a maze that leads to idyllic natural rock pools, including one that’s located inside a small cave. Spend the night at your choice of stylish resorts on the island’s North Sound, such as Leverick Bay Resort; Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina; or the Bitter End Yacht Club.

Snorkeling in the British Virgin Islands.

Snorkeling in the British Virgin Islands.

Courtesy of The Moorings

See Anegada’s flora and fauna

On the fourth day of your journey, set sail to Anegada to explore miles of pristine beaches, eat freshly caught lobster, and ride around on scooters. See flamingos, rock iguanas, and plants like sea lavender. Chill out on a secluded beach at Loblolly Bay or Cow Wreck Beach and end your day with cocktails at the Cow Wreck Beach Bar. You could also don diving gear and head underwater at Horseshoe Reef, where you’ll find a variety of marine life and a few shipwreck sites.

Visit picture-perfect Jost Van Dyke

From Anegada, sail to Jost Van Dyke, an island that’s a yachting favorite for its sheltered bays like Great Harbour. This is one of those places that really does look like a postcard. Come for its white-sand beaches and lush greenery, and stay for the birdwatching. This island, the smallest of the four main British Virgin Islands, is home to several nesting colonies of seabirds, including the brown pelican and black-headed gull. Before you leave, head to the Soggy Dollar Bar in White Bay to try its world-famous specialty drink—the Painkiller.

The British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands

Courtesy of The Moorings

Immerse yourself in the waters of Norman Island

Spend your sixth day of vacation at Norman Island, where you’ll find unforgettable snorkeling and The Bight, a historic sheltered bay popular with the yachting community. Swim among rock formations that resemble Indian headdresses. Get up close to coral gardens and the beauty of brightly colored reef fish under the sea. Don’t miss the William Thornton floating bar and restaurant, known as the Willy T.

If you’re traveling during the right time of the month, carve out time to stop at Trellis Bay which hosts monthly full moon parties for a fitting celebration to end your trip before heading back to the marina in Road Town, Tortola on your last day.

The Moorings
Watch

Get inspiration for your next outdoor adventure with these videos.

hqdefault.jpg
On Now
We Camped in a Retro Airstream in Zion—Was it Worth It?
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Can’t Miss Things to Do in Banff National Park
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
The Best Places to See Fall Colors in the U.S.
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
6 Crowd-Free U.S. National Parks You Should Visit Now
The New Bridge at the New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia
On Now
New River Gorge National Park: 48 Hours in West Virginia
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
The 7132 Hotel in Vals, Switzerland
Epic Trips
5 Excellent Switzerland Hotels for Unwinding in Style
Sponsored by
A herd of cashmere goats resting during sunset on the steppe.
In the Magazine
How One Mongolian Sweater Company Is Making Cashmere More Eco-Friendly
August 31, 2023 04:58 PM
 · 
Billie Cohen
The British Virgin Islands
International Beaches
Why the British Virgin Islands Should Be Your Next Vacation
Sponsored by
Load More
From Our Partners
Colorado_Summer_Map_Ceros
Interactive
Why Colorado Is Your Perfect Destination for All Kinds of Summer Fun
July 17, 2023 10:54 PM
Iberostar Paraíso Beach, Riviera Maya, México
Hotels
5 Ways This International Hotel Brand Is Doing Its Part to Save the Ocean
Sponsored by
Iberostar Grand Bávaro
Hotels
Revel in the Natural Splendor of the Dominican Republic at Eco-Friendly Hotels
Sponsored by
Handelskade in Willemstad.
Islands
5 Unexpected Ways to Immerse Yourself in Curaçao’s Distinctive Culture
Sponsored by
QuebecMockUp
Travel Inspiration
Discover Adventure in Québec
June 30, 2023 05:01 PM
Parc régional du Mont Morissette
Journeys: Canada
Hit National Parks, Microbreweries, and More on This Outdoor Enthusiast’s Guide to Canada
Sponsored by
Parc national du Fjord-du-Saguenay
Journeys: Canada
Travel Along This Scenic Canadian River for a Trip Among Waterfalls, Lakes, and Glacial Valleys
Sponsored by
Art Gallery in San José del Cabo
Journeys: Mexico + Central America
Get Inspired With Arts and Culture in Los Cabos
August 16, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
Visit Los Cabos
Take in the fresh air of Alaska’s wilderness
Outdoor Adventure
The Ultimate Nature-Lover’s Adventures for International Travel
Sponsored by

See More