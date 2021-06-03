The Best Smaller Islands to Visit in the BVIs

Four of the British Virgin Islands get the most attention—Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Jost Van Dyke, and Anegada—but there are more than 60 isles and cays to explore in this Caribbean archipelago. Visit one of the lesser-known islands and you’ll find the same white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, just with smaller crowds and the added bonus of endangered wildlife, exclusive resorts, water-level caves, and prime dive sites.

Below we’ve rounded up the four best smaller islands to visit in the BVI, whether you want to hike through the jungle, hobnob with celebrities, search for hidden treasure, or dive down to a shipwreck. Expect a wholly different kind of day in paradise.

Photo by Joel Blit/Shutterstock Keep an eye out for leatherback turtles when exploring Sandy Cay.

Sandy Cay

Fulfill your castaway fantasies by chartering a boat in Tortola and sailing it yourself to Sandy Cay. Once part of Laurance S. Rockefeller’s private domain, the uninhabited island, roughly three miles west of Tortola, is a nesting site for leatherback turtles and was declared a national park in 2008. A hiking trail tunnels through the jungle interior, topping out at the north-facing cliffs that rise above the churning surf, but most day-tripping Robinson Crusoes row dinghies ashore simply to sink into the soft sand.

Photo by Kevin Wolf/Unsplash Groups of up to 22 people can rent Sir Richard Branson’s luxurious Necker Island in its entirety.

Necker Island