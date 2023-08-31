Sponsored Content
Why the British Virgin Islands Should Be Your Next Vacation

With alluring tropical scenery, endless water activities, and the distinctive charms of each island, this destination is a dreamy haven like no other. Plus, you can sail these Caribbean islands on your terms when you charter a private yacht to visit hidden spots that can only be experienced by boat.

The British Virgin Islands

Courtesy of The Moorings

You could brave the colder temperatures that come with changing seasons and the doldrums caused by lack of light—or you could revel in the vitamin D-producing sunshine in the British Virgin Islands aboard a private yacht. On what are among the Caribbean’s most pristine collection of islands, the temperature rarely dips below 74 degrees. When you charter a yacht in this warm-weather destination, you enjoy beautiful scenery, limitless adventures on the water, and memories you’ll never forget, all on your own schedule.

The Moorings is a charter yacht operator that’s been in business for more than 50 years. It has upwards of 400 yachts in 20 destinations, including the British Virgin Islands. Whether it’s a single-hull sailboat, a catamaran and skipper, or a fully crewed yacht complete with a captain and chef you’re looking for, The Moorings has you covered.

Why book a yacht in the British Virgin Islands

Relaxing aboard a Moorings yacht

Courtesy of The Moorings

Instead of being beholden to ferry schedules and water taxis, booking a yacht charter gives you the freedom and flexibility to go where you want to go when you want to go. Get to places that can only be accessed by boat. Hang out in yacht clubs. Discover natural paradises that have yet to make the guidebooks.

The Moorings has one of the newest fleets of yachts in the industry, and most of its ships have been in service for less than three years. If you’re an experienced sailor, consider an intimate monohull. The Moorings monohulls have between two and four cabins and can sleep up to 11 guests.

Or opt for a custom-designed catamaran. The Moorings catamarans are designed for island vacations and feature contemporary design, panoramic windows, generator-powered air conditioning, and all the comforts of home. Another option is booking a five-star experience on a luxurious yacht staffed by an expert captain and a gourmet chef. It’s akin to resort life without being tied down in one location.

The Baths at Virgin Gorda

Courtesy of The Moorings

From Tortola’s white-sand beaches to the boulders of The Baths at Virgin Gorda, don’t miss these scenic spots

Start your yacht journey in Tortola, the largest of the British Virgin Islands. Stroll white-sand beaches. Check out the harbor in Road Town, the capital of the British Virgin Islands, and head into the forested Sage Mountain National Park.

Set sail for Baths in Virgin Gorda, where boulders and caverns lead to natural rock pools and the Cathedral Room, a natural pool tucked into a small cave. Explore Devil’s Bay National Park, one of the island’s most beautiful beaches. Relax under an umbrella as you listen to the waves crash into the shore.

Head to Anegada to explore miles of pristine beaches and dine on fresh lobster while feeling the sand between your toes. Venture to Great Harbour and White Bay on Jost Van Dyke and spend an evening bar hopping, island-style. Don’t miss the Painkiller drink at Soggy Dollar Bar.

Snorkeling opportunities abound in the British Virgin Islands

Courtesy of The Moorings

Visit the Willy T floating bar and restaurant on Norman Island, and go snorkeling at The Caves and Indians, a spot believed to have inspired Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island. Swim among rock formations that resemble Indian headdresses. Get up close to an underwater labyrinth of coral gardens, and commune with brightly colored reef fish under the sea.

There’s no place like the British Virgin Islands. And there’s perhaps no better way to experience this volcanic archipelago’s reef-lined sandy beaches, lush rainforests, and charming beach towns than your very own yacht.

The Moorings
