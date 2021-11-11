Which Caribbean Island Should You Visit?

The resurgence of travel to the Caribbean is hardly surprising. Despite all the shake-ups in tourism around the globe, the region’s sunny skies, turquoise waters, magnificent natural landscapes, engaging culture, cuisine, and historic sites remain intact and alluring.

Combine these elements with the Caribbean’s extensive air connections to U.S. gateways and the health and safety framework adopted across this tourism-reliant region, and it’s clear that Caribbean destinations will continue to top getaway wish lists.

From families seeking a cost-effective getaway to couples in search of the ultimate romantic getaway, here are the best Caribbean islands to visit based on an array of interests.

Beaches: Anguilla

Anguilla’s greatest treasure may be its magnificent beaches. Virtually all of the 33 found across Cove Bay, Maundays Bay, Rendezvous Bay, and Shoal Bay feature long coastlines, powdery white sands, and deep blue waters. The island’s small-scale character means the beaches are uniformly uncrowded.

Visitors can even take a powerboat trip from Road Bay in the Sandy Ground district to Sandy Island, a small sliver of white-sand beach eight minutes from the shore. The exclusive private island is ideal for an afternoon of easy relaxation sampling barbecue and the tasty local rum punch.

Premium resorts and gourmet dining are standard fare on this British overseas territory in the Caribbean’s Leeward Islands. The big local news is the November debut of the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club, a beachside luxury resort located on the grounds of the highly regarded former CuisinArt property.

The exclusive new resort delivers three suite categories, a collection of villas offering generous outdoor spaces, and a private jet fleet dedicated for guests’ exclusive use. Boutique property Frangipani Beach Resort and the Four Seasons Resort & Residences both reopened in November. All three are positioned along lengthy stretches of white-sand beachfront with panoramic Caribbean Sea views.

Luxury: Nevis

Encompassing a scant 36 square miles, Nevis offers travelers a fast-disappearing Caribbean experience with no tall buildings, crowds, warehouse stores, or chain restaurants. Its easygoing charm belies an outstanding collection of luxury resorts and high-end dining venues.

A singularly verdant island even by Caribbean standards, Nevis’s green hills surround 3,232 foot-high Nevis Peak at its center. Ruins of colonial-era sugar plantations dot the hillsides, and visitors can explore the landscapes and take in panoramic island views via hiking and ATV excursions.

Luxury resorts are diverse and plentiful here. The 350-acre beachfront Four Seasons Resort Nevis, the island’s largest property, reopened in November following a multi-year, multi-phased enhancement.

The resort features redesigned suites, more than 50 private vacation rental homes, three infinity-edge pools, a Robert Trent Jones II golf course, and a nine-court tennis facility. There are unobstructed Caribbean sunset views at the renovated Mango gourmet restaurant and an extensive collection of the Caribbean’s signature spirit at the Crowned Monkey rum bar.

Built on the site of a 300-year-old sugar plantation, Montpelier Plantation & Beach embraces a laid-back chic with gardens and a private beach equipped with hammocks, cabanas, and a beach bar. The resort’s Mill Privee restaurant serves imaginative, intricate takes on contemporary Caribbean cuisine.

Boutique luxury resort Golden Rock—which has just 11 spacious guest rooms—sits on 100 acres along the slopes of Nevis Peak, amid tropical gardens with views of nearby Antigua and Montserrat.

Locals and visitors alike can enjoy fine seaside seaside at Gin Trap restaurant, but Nevis is also home to casual beach bars, headlined by Sunshine’s Beach Bar and Grill, a stroll across Pinney’s Beach from the Four Seasons.

Photo by Pete Niesen/Shutterstock Water activities—like catamaran sailing, fishing, and diving excursions—are a great way to experience the British Virgin Islands.

Ocean adventure: British Virgin Islands

The British Virgin Islands are a collection of 50-plus islands with diverse landscapes, serene beaches, and green hillsides. The main four are Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Anegada, and Jost Van Dyke, and visitors and residents can journey among them via an extensive system of local ferries.

Not surprisingly, water sports are extremely popular here. Travelers can check the BVI Tourist Board website for links to local operators that lead deep-sea fishing, paddleboarding, snorkeling, and diving excursions. Full- and half-day private boat charters are popular too: Groups traveling on one of Dream Yacht Charter’s catamarans are treated to air-conditioned cabins with a staff including a captain, chef, and first mate.

The BVI are also home to unique marine sites, most notably the Baths National Park on Virgin Gorda’s north shore. The Baths’ massive granite boulders form sheltered beachfront pools and crevices perfect for exploring, wading, and creating infinite Instagram posts.

Food Fete, the BVI’s premier culinary celebration, returns this year with in-person events across the islands throughout November and December. A highlight will be the Anegada Lobster Festival November 26–28, which includes an island-wide scavenger hunt and tastings focused on Anegada’s spiny lobster, the island’s culinary specialty.

Culture: Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s unique heritage combines influences from the Indigenous Taino culture, the island’s centuries as a Spanish colony, and its long stretch as a key port in the transatlantic African slave trade, which profoundly impacted the island’s culture.

“The island’s African legacy manifests itself in all aspects of daily life,” says Dr. María Elba Torres Muñoz, director of the Instituto Interdisciplinario y Multicultural, General Studies Faculty at the University of Puerto Rico. “It is felt and lived in their songs, in the dance, their food, their bodies, their way of speaking, their vocabulary, the way of loving.”

Contemporary visitors can trace Puerto Rico’s African influences through creations on view in seminal collections at the Museo de Arte de Ponce, Museo de las Américas, and Museo de Historia de Caguas, or at the Samuel Lind Studio in San Juan’s colonial district. They can also taste it in dishes such as mofongo, bacalaitos, and pasteles that are based on African cuisine. Try authentic crab-based Puerto Rican cuisine at El Burén de Lula in Loiza, home to Puerto Rico’s largest Black population, a legacy of its 16th-century settlement by Yoruba people from the West African countries of Nigeria, Benin, and Togo.

Photo by Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Puerto Rico’s unique heritage can be seen across the island in its art and architecture.

Romance: St. Lucia

Lush natural beauty, soaring mountain landscapes highlighted by the UNESCO World Heritage Pitons, and multi-hued sunsets make St. Lucia a paradise for couples and an ideal Caribbean romance destination.

The scenery creates a dreamy backdrop for St. Lucia activities that bring lovers together: Picture detoxifying mud baths and relaxing hot-bath treatments at the volcanic Sulfur Springs in Soufrière and strolls through the Botanical Gardens’ flowery canopy. Couples can also opt for more adrenaline-inducing pursuits, from helicopter tours to zipline and horseback excursions.

There’s plenty of romance in accommodations too. The suites at hilltop luxury resorts Anse Chastanet and Ladera were built with fourth “open” walls that overlook the Pitons.