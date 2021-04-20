Xiangyang Park 1008 Huaihai Middle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

Photo by ALGIRDAS BAKAS

Xiangyang Park: A Grassy Snapshot of Shanghai Life “I used to sit in this small park with a cup of coffee before I went to work. It’s an interesting experience to be in the park and see modern shopping malls on one side of you and tall green trees on the other. At night, older couples gather in the park for group dancing." —Bartender Tree Mao on the French Concession.