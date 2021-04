On my Culinary UnTour was a very cool Irish globetrotting artist, Cliodhna, so I asked her to send me a sketch. This is of a water calligrapher we saw in Xiangyang Park at the beginning of our tour. She went back the next morning to sketch him. According to her website, "Clíodhna is an illustrator, animator and printmaker with a first name that few people outside of Ireland can pronounce or spell. Her parents named her after a lifeboat on the Aran Islands where she was born for which she feels slightly jibbed as boats are usually named after people not the other way round. She studied animation at Ballyfermot College in Dublin and comics at the School of Visual Arts in New York. She currently works and lives in London with her two cats, Joda and Jack."