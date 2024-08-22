8 Beautiful Places in Japan for Fall Foliage

When it comes to the changing seasons, Japan might be best known for its wave of pink cherry blossoms in spring, but the sakura’s fall counterpart—the koyo (red leaves)—is just as stunning. From Hokkaido in the far north to Kyushu in the southwest, fiery maples and golden gingko repaint much of the country between October and early December, starting in the north and the mountains before reaching southern and lowland regions. Whether you want to enjoy momijigari (fall-leaf hunting) with a hike in a national park or prefer a dose of koyo while soaking in an outdoor hot-spring bath, here are some of the best places in Japan for fall colors.

1. Kurobe Gorge, Toyama

When to see fall foliage: late October to early November

Toyama Prefecture, a couple of hours northwest of Tokyo by bullet train, doesn’t end up on most travelers’ Japan itineraries, but in the fall, this part of the Hokuriku region delivers some of Japan’s finest seasonal foliage. The best of it can be seen on a sedate train ride on the partially open-air Kurobe Gorge Railway, which traces the emerald Kurobe River between the rural hot-spring towns of Unazuki and Keyakidaira, on a route engulfed by deep red maples.

Where to stay: Yamanoha

The train departs from Unazuki Onsen, where you’ll find traditional ryokan inns like Yamanoha, which offers a mix of Japanese-style and Western-style rooms, plus communal hot-spring baths with panoramic views of the Kurobe Gorge.



Rikugien Garden is especially known for its maple leaves. Photo By Phinnasan/Shutterstock

2. Rikugien Garden, Tokyo

When to see fall foliage: late November to early December

Forget Tokyo’s reputation for being all high-rises and neon; the capital also has fantastic gardens and natural spaces. That includes Rikugien, a sprawling stroll garden designed in the early 1700s based on themes from classical waka poetry. In fall, it’s one of Tokyo’s top koyo sites, in large part thanks to evening light shows that illuminate the foliage. That also means it gets busy, so if crowds aren’t your thing, try somewhere else: A walk through the Todoroki ravine in urban Setagaya or a weekday hike around Mt. Takao in western Tokyo are good options.

Where to stay: Hotel Niwa

Book a stay at Hotel Niwa, a few stops south of Rikugien on the Mita subway line, for Western-style rooms with Japanese accents. The Niwa, meaning “garden,” has four small gardens of its own, including a rooftop terrace with views over Tokyo.

Arashiyama is best known for its bamboo grove, but come for its color-changing leaves. Photo By Torjrtrx/Shutterstock

3. Arashiyama, Kyoto

When to see fall foliage: mid-November to early December

On the west side of Kyoto, Arashiyama is best known for its incredibly crowded bamboo grove, though in fall the attention turns to the autumnal hues along the banks of the Hozugawa River. One nice way to take in the views is with a ride upstream on the Sagano Scenic Railway, followed by a trip back downriver on a flat-bottomed boat guided by a pilot wielding bamboo poles.

Away from Arashiyama, you could also see the koyo in traditional settings, like Tofukuji and Eikando temples or Kitano Tenmangu Shrine. Just be aware that, Kyoto being Kyoto, the top fall sites attract big crowds.

Where to stay: Hoshinoya Kyoto

Splurge on a night at the Hoshinoya. Overlooking the river, it’s Kyoto’s plushest contemporary ryokan, offering elaborate kaiseki dinners and cultural activities such as Zen meditation and ikebana flower arranging.

From Lake Kawaguchi, you can see Mount Fuji. Photo by Jo Panuwat D/Shutterstock

4. Lake Kawaguchi, Yamanashi

When to see fall foliage: early to mid-November

Within day-trip distance west of Tokyo, Lake Kawaguchi combines fall colors with up-close views of Japan’s most iconic peak, the 12,388-foot Mt. Fuji, plus the chance to stay at traditional ryokans. Among the fall highlights is the Momiji Tunnel on the north side of the lake, where a snow-capped Fuji is framed by deep-red maples. While there, stop by the Itchiku Kubota Art Museum for its stunning collection of kimonos, some of which depict Fuji through the seasons.

Where to stay: Fufu

For Fuji and lake views, stay at the suites-only Fufu, a luxury property that offers outdoor activities such as canoeing and hiking trips.

Shikotsu-Toya National Park covers around 400 square miles. Photo By stockphoto mania/Shutterstock

5. Jozankei Onsen, Hokkaido

When to see fall foliage: early to late October

The northern island of Hokkaido sees some of the earliest fall foliage in Japan, especially across its six national parks. While some spots are fairly remote by Japan’s standards, the hot-spring resort town of Jozankei, set in a wooded ravine in Shikotsu-Toya National Park, is a 19-mile drive from downtown Sapporo. It’s stunning when surrounded by seasonal reds and yellows, especially when viewed from one of Jozankei’s outdoor hot-spring baths.

Where to stay: Furukuwa

Stay at Furukawa in the center of town, a ryokan with indoor and open-air baths, multicourse kaiseki dinners, and rooms that combine wood floors and tatami matting for a hybrid Japan-Euro feel.

Okunoin Cemetery is one of Japan’s most sacred sites. Carlos Neto/Shutterstock

6. Koyasan, Wakayama

When to see fall foliage: late October to early November

The home of Shingon Buddhism since the 800s, the sacred mountaintop town of Koya (or Koyasan) is magical when its temples and gardens—some of which are UNESCO World Heritage sites—are accented by gingko and maples. It’s a couple of hours south of Osaka by train, making it possible as a day trip, but the experience is much more immersive if you stay overnight at one of Koyasan’s 100-plus temples and take an evening stroll through the wonderfully eerie Okunoin, a vast wooded cemetery home to some 200,000 graves and moss-covered statues.

Where to stay: Ekoin Temple

The shukubo (temple accommodation) at Ekoin comes with traditional plant-based shojin-ryori meals and the opportunity to join monks for morning rituals.

Towada-Hachimantai National Park offers plenty of places to admire colorful leaves in the fall, like Lake Towada. Photo By Omjai C/Shutterstock

7. Hachimantai, Iwate

When to see fall foliage: mid- to late October

A stratovolcano in Towada-Hachimantai National Park, 5,292-foot Mt. Hachimantai and its neighboring peaks explode with yellows, oranges, and reds for a few weeks in early fall, before heavy snow makes the road here inaccessible. Those fleeting, vibrant days are the perfect time for hiking through a mix of wooded mountainside, barren volcanic landscapes, and marshland, with stops at some of Japan’s most rustic hot springs.

Where to stay: Toshichi Onsen

This no-frills inn 4,593 feet up the Hachimantai plateau isn’t much more than an oversized mountain hut, but it comes with cloudy outdoor hot-spring baths from which you can stargaze at night.

At 5,673 feet, Mount Daisen is the tallest peak in western Japan’s Chugoku region. Photo By Yasubei/Shutterstock

8. Mt. Daisen, Tottori

When to see fall foliage: late October to early November

Mount Daisen becomes a patchwork of colors in fall. The “seven-colored peak,” as locals call it, is thickly covered by maple, beech, oak, Japanese rowan, and other trees that in turn produce various shades of red, yellow, gold, and orange starting in late October. Before hiking, you can get trail info at the Daisen National Park Center in the village of Daisen at the foot of the peak. Buses run there from the nearest city, Yonago, which has an airport with flights to Tokyo.

Where to stay: Sanrakuso

Near the Daisen National Park Center is Sanrakuso, a temple-run inn with simple tatami mat rooms, plant-based meals, a chilled-out café, and opportunities to try guided meditation sessions.

