Woodland Park Zoo
5500 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
| +1 206-548-2500
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 4pm
Do the ZooSeattle's Woodland Park Zoo is fun for visitors of all ages, but particularly exciting for kids. The grounds are large, so wear walking shoes and plan on at least a half-day to see everything. There are cafes and restaurants inside the zoo, but you are welcome to bring your own food and drink inside, too.
The zoo has an excellent blog featuring lots of pictures of their animals, especially newborns. (As of fall 2015, zoo babies include a gorilla, penguin chicks, and lion cubs.) There's a petting zoo and farm area near the front, and feedings and shows throughout the day — the raptor show is particularly impressive. A free smartphone app allows you to plan your day and make the most of your visit.
In summer, the zoo offers a popular concert series called Zoo Tunes, and in fall's Zoo Doo contest, locals actually enter a lottery to win animal manure for composting. Only in Seattle, right?
