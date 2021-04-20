Where are you going?
Woodland Park Zoo

5500 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Website
| +1 206-548-2500
More info

Sun - Sat 9:30am - 4pm

Do the Zoo

Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo is fun for visitors of all ages, but particularly exciting for kids. The grounds are large, so wear walking shoes and plan on at least a half-day to see everything. There are cafes and restaurants inside the zoo, but you are welcome to bring your own food and drink inside, too.

The zoo has an excellent blog featuring lots of pictures of their animals, especially newborns. (As of fall 2015, zoo babies include a gorilla, penguin chicks, and lion cubs.) There's a petting zoo and farm area near the front, and feedings and shows throughout the day — the raptor show is particularly impressive. A free smartphone app allows you to plan your day and make the most of your visit.

In summer, the zoo offers a popular concert series called Zoo Tunes, and in fall's Zoo Doo contest, locals actually enter a lottery to win animal manure for composting. Only in Seattle, right?
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

Stephanie Perry
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo is fun for visitors of all ages, but particularly exciting for kids. Check their excellent blog before you go to see if there are new zoo babies to see. There's a petting zoo and farm area near the entrance, plus feedings and shows throughout the day—the raptor show is particularly impressive. Plan on at least a half-day to see everything.

