With Love
1620 W Lewis St, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
| +1 619-298-7983
Tue - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5pm
A unique paperie & gift shop in San DiegoThe paperie and gift shop, With Love, is owned by the same woman who runs the Le Bel Age boutique. In fact, they are found right across the street from each other.
Like the boutique, With Love, is full of unique treasures that the owner, Valerie Lee, finds on her travels around the world. With Love is devoted to cards and a wide variety of other gift items.
If you're in San Diego and looking for something special and unique for a gift, the appropriately named With Love should definitely be on your list.