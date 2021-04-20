Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

With Love

1620 W Lewis St, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Website
| +1 619-298-7983
A unique paperie & gift shop in San Diego San Diego California United States

More info

Tue - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 5pm

A unique paperie & gift shop in San Diego

The paperie and gift shop, With Love, is owned by the same woman who runs the Le Bel Age boutique. In fact, they are found right across the street from each other.

Like the boutique, With Love, is full of unique treasures that the owner, Valerie Lee, finds on her travels around the world. With Love is devoted to cards and a wide variety of other gift items.

If you're in San Diego and looking for something special and unique for a gift, the appropriately named With Love should definitely be on your list.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points