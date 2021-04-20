Will Rogers Downs 20900 S 4200 Rd, Claremore, OK 74019, USA

Gatesway Balloon Festival Taking place every September, the Gatesway Balloon Festival is a great way to spend the day, free of charge. The balloon race begins around dawn and continues into the afternoon. After the balloons land a carnival type atmosphere entertains with food, music, and crafts.



I took the picture above as a balloon had just finished it's decent and being deflated.



A schedule of events can be found on the attached website