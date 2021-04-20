Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Will Rogers Downs

20900 S 4200 Rd, Claremore, OK 74019, USA
Website
| +1 918-283-8800
Gatesway Balloon Festival Claremore Oklahoma United States

Gatesway Balloon Festival

Taking place every September, the Gatesway Balloon Festival is a great way to spend the day, free of charge. The balloon race begins around dawn and continues into the afternoon. After the balloons land a carnival type atmosphere entertains with food, music, and crafts.

I took the picture above as a balloon had just finished it's decent and being deflated.

A schedule of events can be found on the attached website
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points