White Owl Social Club

1305 SE 8th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
+1 503-236-9672
Neighborhood Roost Portland Oregon United States

Sun - Sat 3pm - 2:30am

Neighborhood Roost

Like Groucho Marx, “I don’t want to belong to any club that would have me as a member.” Fortunately for me, the White Owl Social Club is mostly a great bar and restaurant. Joining the club at the White Owl is a matter of showing up, which is when the fun begins. This former dive bar in southeast has been transformed into a legitimate destination. Thanks to a reworking of the space and menu, the scene is now a great mix of neighbors, hipsters, young and old. The happy hour is a huge draw but folks stay well into the night. The WOSC also has a great lineup of events like movie night and beer-release parties to entice.

The crown jewel is the all-weather patio. With its fire pit and the fact it goes on forever, it's one of the more crowd-loving outdoor spots in town. Perfect for ordering the tabletop s’mores. The rest of the menu is a mix of traditional bar food with a vegan-friendly twist.

The Owl is a place where a heavy metal band competition and a vegan mac and cheese can coexist. Where you can find a vegan BBQ pulled jackfruit topped with a kale slaw, next to a classic all-beef burger. The cocktails, wines, and beers all lean toward the local variety and are destined to “embolden the drinker to seek new heights of mental and spiritual acuity.”

A visit to the WOSC will not break the bank while providing a great evening of entertainment. Hanging out watching the PDX scene ravel and unravel over good food and drinks can become habit forming. Membership is free.
By Jay Rymeski , AFAR Local Expert

