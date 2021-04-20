Where are you going?
Walnut Canyon National Monument

3 Walnut Canyon Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004, USA
Website
| +1 928-526-3367
Ten Minutes from Downtown Flagstaff: Pre-Columbian Cliff Dwellings Flagstaff Arizona United States

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Ten Minutes from Downtown Flagstaff: Pre-Columbian Cliff Dwellings

A ten-mile drive from downtown Flagstaff will take you back about a thousand years if you take a quick hike down into Walnut Canyon National Monument. From about 1150 AD to the early 1300's, this meandering section of forested canyon was home to a thriving village of cliff-dwellers, part of the Sinagua culture.

A series of steep stone steps leads down from the visitor center to the dwellings. The area is often snowy in winter; blanketed in white, it's a striking contrast to most people's mental images of Arizona. Coming from Flagstaff's Victorian downtown, these ancient ruins are a testament to the complex layers of human settlement in the Southwest.

The Sinagua culture is thought to have eventually merged with the modern Hopi people to the northeast.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

