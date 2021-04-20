Walnut Canyon National Monument
3 Walnut Canyon Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004, USA
| +1 928-526-3367
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Ten Minutes from Downtown Flagstaff: Pre-Columbian Cliff DwellingsA ten-mile drive from downtown Flagstaff will take you back about a thousand years if you take a quick hike down into Walnut Canyon National Monument. From about 1150 AD to the early 1300's, this meandering section of forested canyon was home to a thriving village of cliff-dwellers, part of the Sinagua culture.
A series of steep stone steps leads down from the visitor center to the dwellings. The area is often snowy in winter; blanketed in white, it's a striking contrast to most people's mental images of Arizona. Coming from Flagstaff's Victorian downtown, these ancient ruins are a testament to the complex layers of human settlement in the Southwest.
The Sinagua culture is thought to have eventually merged with the modern Hopi people to the northeast.