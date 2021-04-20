Urubamba
Urubamba, Peru
Photo by Gary Manrique
Urubamba MarketAnyone can go to one of the markets selling woven alpaca goods to tourists—Urubamba is the farmers’ market where locals buy their groceries, the biggest of its kind in the Sacred Valley. On any given day, stalls sell fresh fruits and vegetables, meats of all kinds, fresh cheeses, nuts, spices, coffee, and more. But on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, the market is even larger and spills out onto side streets with vendors hawking products like medicinal herbs, and, more recently, organic produce from private gardens. The Urubamba Market is located just off the main plaza in town.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
The Living Face of the Ancients
We were on a bus when I saw her. We were headed to catch the train at the Urubamba station for the ancient site of Machu Picchu. As we sat in market day traffic, she walked beneath my window. In her face, I saw the Andes. I saw her ancestors who had lived in the Sacred Valley and surrounding mountains for centuries. I saw the tenacity and resilience of an entire people. I quickly took a photo, I had the chance for only one. I wanted to forever remember the living of the Andes, not just the gone and buried.
Urubamba is the largest city in the Sacred Valley of Peru about an hour from Cusco. It is a popular jumping off point for many ancient ruins including Machu Picchu. There is a vibrant market and several artist studios including that of the remarkable ceramicist, Pablo Seminario.
But it is the people of Urubamba that I will remember most.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
train along the Urubamba
With limited time, we had to forego hiking the Inca trail to get to Machu Picchu. The alternative? Taking the train down the Urubamba river valley.
The ride from Cuzco to Aguas Calientes, at the base of the mountain crowned by the ruined Inca citadel, has got to be one of the most scenic train trips anywhere. You start at a frosty 12,000 feet, dropping almost 6,000 feet by the time you arrive at the end of the line a few hours later, chugging past terraced farms and mountain fortresses.
Bromeliads and orchids along this tributary of the Amazon let you know: you have arrived in the jungle. Perched above, at about 8000 feet, is Machu Picchu.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Pisac Market in the Sacred Valley
Pisac is a Peruvian Village at the base of the Sacred Valley. Explore through the cobble-stone market, pick up some fresh food from vendors and browse the local art. The market is situated where the backdrop is a breathtaking view of the Andes.
almost 7 years ago
Sacred Valley of the Incas
After our time in Machu Picchu, we spent a couple of days exploring the Sacred Valley, with the town of Urubamba acting as home base. Despite a couple of super luxe resorts in the area, the town was noticeably impoverished. When we stepped out of our resort, we were a block away from el Mercado de Urubamba, one of the most authentic things we experienced in Peru.
Locals were dressed in classic Incan garb, babies were strapped to their mother's chests or backs as they ran errands, and residents set us shop to sell their fruits, veggies and meats. It was raw, real, and incredible to experience.
almost 7 years ago
Urubamba Villas in the Sacred Valley, Peru
If you are going to Machu Picchu, I highly recommend spending a couple of days in the Sacred Valley, just one hour outside of Cusco. It's an enchanting rural valley of villages, markets, and exquisite ruins. There are a few resort-type places to stay, but if, like us, you prefer your luxury with some home-spun character, consider staying at Urubamba Villas.
almost 7 years ago
Cusco Sunset
The end of another glorious day in the city of Cusco, Peru. The entire city is surrounded by mountains which come alive with light as the sun goes down.
almost 7 years ago
lost and found in urubamba, Peru
many long endless on ones travels through south America. this road is above the town of urubamba in the sacred valley of Peru. beautiful people and Hugh Andes air. I went to shoot here recently and saw many lost travelers end up at an NGO called pro world, where they could volunteer and help local villages with sustainable practices to better their lives and keep the local healthier. many travelers have found themselves here. urubamba is only a couple hours north of town of cusco. pro works had a hacienda where volunteers can stay and contribute. look them up and make your next adventure a volunteer combo!