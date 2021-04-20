The Living Face of the Ancients

We were on a bus when I saw her. We were headed to catch the train at the Urubamba station for the ancient site of Machu Picchu. As we sat in market day traffic, she walked beneath my window. In her face, I saw the Andes. I saw her ancestors who had lived in the Sacred Valley and surrounding mountains for centuries. I saw the tenacity and resilience of an entire people. I quickly took a photo, I had the chance for only one. I wanted to forever remember the living of the Andes, not just the gone and buried.



Urubamba is the largest city in the Sacred Valley of Peru about an hour from Cusco. It is a popular jumping off point for many ancient ruins including Machu Picchu. There is a vibrant market and several artist studios including that of the remarkable ceramicist, Pablo Seminario.



But it is the people of Urubamba that I will remember most.



